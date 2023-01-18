East Central Girls Fall to Jaguars

The East Central Eagles girls’ basketball team played a Great River Conference home game versus the Hinckley-Finlayson Jaguars on Thursday evening.
For the first several minutes of the game, the teams exchanged baskets. Unfortunately for the Eagles, their scores came by two free throws from McKenzie Ludwig, and one each from Jemi Keranen and Elsie Laursen, and the Jaguars four scores came from beyond the three-point arc giving them an early 12-4 advantage.
Neither team could get a shot to drop for the next five minutes. Ludwig tallied the first field goal of the game for East Central with a lay-up at 6:25. The Jaguars responded with a lay-up of their own and stretched the lead to 15-6.
The Eagles put together several good offensive possessions for the remainder of the half. Ludwig and Laursen each hit 3-pointers. Izzy Olson added a free throw, and when Laursen hit a jumper at 1:45, the Eagles tied the score 15-15.
The Eagles would add free throws by Chandra Nelson and Ludwig and another basket by Laursen to take a 19-16 lead into the intermission.
The teams traded pairs of 3-pointers in the opening minutes of the second half. At 15:12, the Eagles held a 25-22 lead.
The Jaguars regained the lead at 26-25 at the 12:45 mark. They would continue to grow their lead as the Eagles committed a few turnovers and had trouble getting many shots to fall.
At 4:25, Carly Watrin hit Ludwig for a nice give and go lay-up which brought the Eagles back within six at 39-33.
That would be the closest the Eagles would get as Hinckley pulled away for the 48-39 victory.
This was a game where the Eagles had a higher shooting percentage than the Jaguars in field goal percentage, 3-point percentage, and free throw percentage. However, 23 turnovers resulted in many possessions without a shot attempt by the Eagles. The result was a 52-36 shot difference in favor of H-F, which was too much for the Eagles to overcome on this night.
Ludwig led all scorers with 26 points and ten rebounds. Laursen scored ten. Nelson contributed seven rebounds.
The loss dropped the Eagles record to 3-8 on the season.
Coach Roger Keller said, “We knew it would be an even game. Our defense was rock solid. They made four 3-pointers to start the game. We made a defensive adjustment and fought our way back into the game.”
He also stated, “Hinckley had a balanced scoring approach, and we did not. We have to find ways to improve and adjust to zone defenses in particular. We will continue to work on our offensive versatility and the smaller details, such as making lay-ups.”
“Fortunately,” he noted, “we get to face them again!”
The Eagles traveled to Aitkin on Tuesday and will host Braham on Thursday and Ogilvie on Friday.
