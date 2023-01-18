East Central Girls Fall to Jaguars

Eagle senior, Carly Watrin fought hard for a win in the Eagles game against the Hinckley-Finlayson Jaguars. Unfortunately, the Jags were able to take the win, 48-39. Next up for the Lady Eagles is Aitkin and Braham. Go Eagles.

 

 Mike Drahosh | North Pine County News

The East Central Eagles girls’ basketball team played a Great River Conference home game versus the Hinckley-Finlayson Jaguars on Thursday evening.

