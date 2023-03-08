The determination and focus of the East Central girls basketball team can be seen on the faces of senior Kenzie Ludwig (left) and Hayden Loew (above). The Eagles lost to the Ogilvie Lions in the first round of section playoffs. Congratulations on a great season and good luck seniors.
The determination and focus of the East Central girls basketball team can be seen on the faces of senior Kenzie Ludwig (left) and Hayden Loew (above). The Eagles lost to the Ogilvie Lions in the first round of section playoffs. Congratulations on a great season and good luck seniors.
The determination and focus of the East Central girls basketball team can be seen on the faces of senior Kenzie Ludwig (left) and Hayden Loew (above). The Eagles lost to the Ogilvie Lions in the first round of section playoffs. Congratulations on a great season and good luck seniors.
Mike Drahosh | North pine county news
The determination and focus of the East Central girls basketball team can be seen on the faces of senior Kenzie Ludwig (left) and Hayden Loew (above). The Eagles lost to the Ogilvie Lions in the first round of section playoffs. Congratulations on a great season and good luck seniors.
The East Central Eagles girls’ basketball team traveled to Ogilvie on Thursday evening for a section playoff game versus the Lions. The fifth seeded Eagles played the fourth seeded Lions close in their last meeting in January, so both sides were expecting a competitive game.
Ogilvie opened the scoring with a three-point basket, followed by another field goal giving them the quick 5-0 lead.
As has been often the case this season, McKenzie Ludwig got the Eagles on the board with two free throws after being fouled on a drive to the hoop.
Ogilvie hit their second three-pointer, but Ludwig responded with another score from the free throw line and a layup. Elsie Laursen got on the board with a mid-range jumper that pulled the Eagles back within one at 8-7.
Ogilvie responded with an immediate three-pointer. Jemi Keranen hit a baseline jumper for the Eagles, but once again the Lions responded with another basket from beyond the arc.
Laursen made a three-pointer to bring the Eagles back within two at 14-12. Unfortunately for the Eagles, this was matched by Ogilvie’s fifth trey of the game and put them ahead 17-12.
Laursen made her third field goal, and Mason Belanger added a lay-up to keep pace for a 21-16 score. Unfortunately, that would be the closest the Eagles would get as Ogilvie’s offense kept their momentum going all night.
Ogilvie followed Belanger’s layup with three-pointer number six, and that started a 21-4 run that put the game out of range. The Eagles did add a free throw by Hayden Loew and another layup by Belanger just before halftime, but Ogilvie took a 47-23 lead into the intermission.
Izzy Olson drove for a lay-up to open the scoring in the second half for the Eagles, but Ogilvie continued their defensive intensity and sharp shooting opening the half with a 23-5 run.
The Lions would go on to a 78-36 victory over the Eagles.
The Eagles closed their season with a 7-20 record.
The night also brought an end to the high school basketball careers of seniors McKenzie Ludwig, Carly Watrin, Izzy Olson, and Jemi Keranen. Although they were often at a size disadvantage, they consistently competed with effort and good sportsmanship. All of them do very well academically and are looking forward to bright futures. Their presence will be missed.
Also, McKenzie Ludwig received the honor of representing East Central in a Northern Minnesota All-Star game to be held in April.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.