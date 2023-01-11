Following another weather-related postponement on Tuesday, the East Central Eagles girls’ basketball team returned to their home court on Thursday for a contest with St. John’s Prep of Collegeville. The Eagles entered the new year with a 2-7 record and were anxious to put a series of slow starts behind them, and they did just that.
East Central established immediate control with Izzy Olson winning the opening tip-off and McKenzie Ludwig converting a quick lay-up.
Elsie Laursen hit a short jump-shot on their next possession, which was followed with lay-ups by Ludwig and Olson. The Eagles continued to keep their foot on the gas, and by the time Jemi Keranen banked in a shot at 13:15, the lead had grown to 15-0.
By the halftime break, the Eagles led 31-9. In addition to their hot shooting from the field, EC was also perfect from the free-throw line in the first half with Ludwig going 5-5 and Carly Watrin sinking both of her attempts.
The Eagles started the second half right where they left off with Laursen hitting two field goals and Watrin burying a 3-pointer to extend the lead to 38-9.
East Central kept the game under firm control throughout the remainder of the evening. The final points of the game came from freshman Camryn Volk. She got in the scoring column for the first time as a varsity player by converting two free throws after being fouled on a 3-point attempt. The final score was 54-20.
Ludwig led the way for the Eagles with 26 points and ten rebounds. Laursen chipped in 13 points, four rebounds, and four assists. In addition to her four points, Olson contributed five rebounds and five steals. Rounding out the scoring was Watrin with five points, and Keranen, Volk, and Mason Belanger with two points each.
As a team, the Eagles shot 40 percent from the field and cut their turnovers to a season low of 13.
Coach Roger Keller noted, “We controlled the ball, not turning it over, and our overall execution was improved.” He added, “We started the season with several formidable opponents, and even though we lost some games, we learned a lot.”
The Eagles played confidently from the start in this game, and Keller feels that if the girls can maintain and build on this confidence, they should expect success in the coming weeks. He said, “Our success will come from the girls focusing on the details of their game, and if each of them can do that on a consistent basis, the bigger things will come together for them. If they believe they can compete in each game, that is where their confidence will come from. We need to want to, and believe we can win each night.”
The Eagles host Hinckley-Finlayson on Thursday, Jan. 12. The postponed home game versus Braham has been rescheduled for Jan. 19.
