East Central will have a girls golf team competing at the varsity level for the first time in school history. The Eagles return Kylee Kroschel(9th) and Rebecca Cundiff (8th) while adding newcomers Elsi Laursen (10th) and Shayla Chuinard (12th) to the team. With four golfers, the girls will now be able to compile points and compete as a team in varsity meets. In the past, with less than four golfers, the girls were only able to compete as individuals. Both Kroschel and Cundiff competed at the varsity level a year ago, but Chuinard, a newcomer and senior to East Central, brings the most experience to the girls team as she competed in golf at schools she previously attended before arriving at EC. Laursen, who has been looking strong in practices so far, is not new to the game of golf and is an excellent addition to the team. The girls are excited to be able to compete as a team this year and are looking forward to getting out on the course. Madelyn Dornseif (10th) and Ilsa Watrin (8th) round out the girls team and will compete at the JH/JV level this year.
This year’s boys team has both experience and youth on its side as it returns two GRC All-Conference players in juniors Ethan Johnsen and Nicholas Dixon. 9th graders Levi Kosbab and Wyatt Clark return for their 2nd and 3rd seasons of golf respectively and will contend for spots on the varsity team. Adding depth to the team is newcomer Cullin Chuinard (7th) who will also contend for a spot on the varsity. With the depth and experience this team has, they could be in the mix for the GRC Conference Championship by the end of the season.
The first 18 hole varsity meet is scheduled for Monday, April 24th, at Bulrush Golf Course in Rush City. Hopefully the weather will begin to cooperate with the spring sports schedule. Several meets have been postponed or canceled already. The final GRC meet is scheduled for May 17th at Izatys Country Club. The Eagles compete in section 4A with the section meet scheduled for May 23 and 25th at Pebble Creek Golf Course in Becker.
