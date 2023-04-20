East Central will have a girls golf team competing at the varsity level for the first time in school history. The Eagles return Kylee Kroschel(9th) and Rebecca Cundiff (8th) while adding newcomers Elsi Laursen (10th) and Shayla Chuinard (12th) to the team. With four golfers, the girls will now be able to compile points and compete as a team in varsity meets. In the past, with less than four golfers, the girls were only able to compete as individuals. Both Kroschel and Cundiff competed at the varsity level a year ago, but Chuinard, a newcomer and senior to East Central, brings the most experience to the girls team as she competed in golf at schools she previously attended before arriving at EC. Laursen, who has been looking strong in practices so far, is not new to the game of golf and is an excellent addition to the team. The girls are excited to be able to compete as a team this year and are looking forward to getting out on the course. Madelyn Dornseif (10th) and Ilsa Watrin (8th) round out the girls team and will compete at the JH/JV level this year.

