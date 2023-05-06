The American Legion Post 151 of Sandstone and Finlayson, the American Legion Post 563 of Bruno, the American Legion Auxiliary Post 151 of Sandstone, and the American Legion Auxiliary Post 563 of Bruno have announced the junior students to represent this area at the annual American Legion “Legion Boys State” and “Legion Girls State.”
Nickolas Dixon, Dylan Lundberg, Caden Springer, and Payton Marshall were selected to represent East Central at Boys State. Nickolas, Dylan, and Caden will be sponsored by the American Legion Post 563 of Bruno. Payton will be sponsored by the American Legion Post 151 of Sandstone and Finlayson.
Isabelle Olson, Gracie Hartl, and Angela Jansen were selected to represent East Central at Girls State. Gracie will be sponsored by the American Legion Auxiliary Post 563 of Bruno. Gracie will be sponsored by the American Legion Auxiliary Post 151 of Sandstone. Angela will be co-sponsored by both Sandstone and Bruno Auxiliaries.
The Boys and Girls State will take place June 11th through the 17th, 2023. Boys State will be held on the campus of St. John’s University in Collegeville, Minnesota and Girls State will be held on the campus of Bethel University in Arden Hills, Minnesota.
Scholars for Boys State and Girls State must be juniors in high school. They are named through cooperation of the Post, High School Faculty, and leading citizens in the community.
Minnesota American Legion Boys State and Girls State is a week-long experience of learning about Minnesota government at the local, county, and state levels. It is a week of intensive study and involvement. The participants will actually organize and participate in the various levels and branches of government. Every boy and girl will participate in the process of city, county and state government. Highlights of the week include political speakers, mock trials, campaigning, and elections. Unlike a summer or recreational camp, Minnesota Boys State and Girls State is a week of studying and learning by involvement.
