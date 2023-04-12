Education is out of the box and into a pod

Education is an ever evolving, ever changing tool that has been around since the dawn of mankind. Humanity is always learning, either by teachers, peers, reading, watching, or by trial and error. Education as a whole is something that can never fade out or “phase” out. In 2020, during the COVID-19 pandemic, the way education can change and adapt was proven then, more than ever.
As technology and education soon came hand-in-hand, one educator, Jennie Carlin, has taken education out of the box, and into the ears of parents, guardians, and caregivers of all the students at East Central School. Carlin sends out weekly podcasts to help caregivers learn new tips and tricks in the constant learning of parenthood. She has been working as a Preschool teacher at East Central Elementary since 2019. Her journey into teaching started in 2009, when she attended Pine Technical and Community College, completing an associates degree in Early Childhood Development. She earned her Master of Education with a license in Parent Education from the University of Minnesota in 2022.
The field of parent education is not well known or understood by many families, Carlin states. This fact has led her to the idea of sharing podcast links in order to help parents and guardians, “Parent Educators are not here to teach parents how to parent their children. Our role is to educate parents on ideas, share resources, and build up our parenting “toolboxes.” Carlin explains.
Carlin has been sending out weekly podcasts since the beginning of March. “I got the idea from another parent educator and thought that by doing something as simple as sharing a podcast link, I could possibly be sharing valuable tidbits of parenting ideas, strategies, and resources,” Carlin states. “Parenting is hard, for all parents and families, at all of the stages and chapters. We all say we wish kids came with instruction manuals.”
Carlin also explains that weekly, when she’s able, she Zoom calls with a statewide group of parent educators. There, they share ideas together about how to promote parent education courses in their school districts. This is where the podcast idea was shared.
Carlin explains that East Central wants the community children to have healthy bodies, minds, and spirits, as well as growing up happy and prosperous, “As a collective community, we have so much information that we can share with other parents. Say, for example, when your child is born with Down Syndrome, someone might encourage you to join a Down Syndrome Facebook group to connect with other parents. That is what parent education programs are… a collection of parents of children to share experiences, ideas, and encouragement with other parents and caregivers.”
According to Carlin, Early Childhood Family Education around the state can be hard to get into. Some schools have successful classes with waiting lists to participate, while other schools are laying off Parent Educators due to inability to fill classes, “At East Central, we have had inconsistency in our ECFE programs due to staffing changes over the past ten years or so. Since I have been at East Central, and in this role as parent educator, I have been striving to build up our ECFE programming. We are slowly but surely reaching more and more families, hopefully with more time and opportunity, we will see word of mouth as well as additional marketing strategies helping our program reach more families.” Carlin says.
She states that she would love to see multiple groups offered at East Central for Early Childhood Family Education, possibly with groups for parents of infants, teen parents, parents of children with special needs, parents of tweens, parents of teens, and more.
With the podcasts having just started in March, Carlin explains that it may be too early in the process to fully see any benefits, “I would love feedback or emails from more parents who want to be added to our list. I know that each week, I am able to take something away to use either in the classroom or at home with my own children. I think that is why this field is rewarding. Every time I connect with other parents, I am able to take something home with me as well.” Carlin describes.
As for the podcasts, Carlin explains that she gets these podcasts through collaboration with other parent educators around the state. In these collaborations, discussions of favorite podcasters are shared, “I have been trying to find a variety of podcasters so that I can introduce parents to some of the many quality podcasters available,” Carlin says.
Many of the podcasters that Carlin chooses to share with the parents have a license in parent education, therapists, doctors, and other professionals in the field of early education and child development, “I am careful to make sure that the podcasters have some sort of validity of reliability in what they are discussing and sharing.” Carlin says. She also explains that she does listen to all episodes before sharing with the parents.
As for which podcasts are sent out, Carlin explains that she has a list of reputable podcasters and each week she goes through some of those podcasts, taking into consideration what topic might be beneficial to the “the most” families, “I’ve been trying to focus on sharing topics that are relevant to parents of children two to four, as that is the age range of most of the parents in my email list.”
Carlin has been sending out weekly emails to parents who have registered for either ECFE or preschool classes. She states that she would love to have a specific list of people who ask to be on the list, but at this point, she’s sending to all the contacts that she has in hopes to reach more people.
“I’ve also been looking for ‘short and sweet’ podcasts. Something parents can listen to when they only have 20 to 30 minutes. While doing this, I have hopes that by introducing parents to this wealth of information, they might continue listening to other episodes that might be supportive of them,” Carlin explains.
Some of the challenges of sending these podcasts out, according to Carlin, has been time, “I want to be sure that I’m sharing quality information. I want it to be meaningful to most, if not all, the parents.”
Carlin hopes that these challenges will lead to positive feedback, or parents talking about a certain episode. “I think we are so new, that hasn’t happened yet. I hope with time that I’m able to hear more feedback,” Carlin says.
At this time, Carlin does not have plans to create her own podcast for East Central.
If anyone would like more information about Early Childhood Family Education, any preschool programs, or anything for Carlin about early education, she states that she can be emailed at jcarlin@eascentral.k12.mn.us
