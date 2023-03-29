The city of Sandstone, while small, has moments where the community comes together to make great things happen. Carhartt, an apparel company focused around working hard and playing hard, got a taste of that in early March.
Matt Cleary, one of Carhartt’s writers, producers, and talent scout, explained that Carhartt and Elliot Ross, a photographer that the company hires on to do photoshoots, work together to scout out new places to shoot. “We’ve been doing this for about seven, eight years. We’ve shot lots of people, lots of different jobs, always challenging ourselves to find different jobs to shoot,” Cleary explained. “We came up to Minnesota to capture some snow and some cold weather. Elliot and I have always wanted to do an ice climb shoot. We kind of just stumbled into this one.”
Cleary explained that at Carhartt, they challenged themselves to locate new people and new locations every season.
Coming to Minnesota, Ross and Cleary found Tony Vavricka, owner of Hard Water Sports and Sandstone Parks and Recreation board member. “Tony’s just a great ambassador,” Ross said.
The photoshoot, which happened on March 1, wasn’t just a walk in the (Robinson) park for the crew at Carhartt. “We woke up that morning to snow that just really didn’t let up that day. Luckily, I had a friend that set up lighting and worked through the morning and into the afternoon to get ready for when we arrived from our first location,” Ross explained.
“I think we got stuck like four times,” Ross said. “The equipment weighs hundreds of pounds.” Trekking through the deep snow and in the woods proved to be a challenge for Ross.
Many elements were against the team, from the snow, to figuring out how to run electricity to the equipment, to how they were going to suspend lighting down a cliff in order to get the perfect shot. Heights was another factor that Ross hadn’t prepared for. Although he was used to being on tall windmills, or on the tops of cherry pickers, this time, the elements were different, “Coming into it, I never thought about the fear factor of what it would be like to repel down a cliff with crampons, in the dark, while it was snowing.” Ross explained.
Although the challenges were many, the successes of the photoshoot highlighted the day for Ross and Cleary. “First and foremost, no one got hurt and everyone had a good time. We made imagery that we’ve never made before and we’re pushing the aesthetic of the brand, which is really exciting, and stepping out of the normal of who we represent.” Ross said.
Cleary stated that just getting into the park was a success, “The last shots of Tony climbing the wall was some of the best, because of all the time we took to get the lighting just right. The strobe lights are going off, the whole wall is lit up, and Tony is alone on the wall. It looks like he’s on the side of a mountain.”
Ross stated that they were lucky to have Vavricka, who had been accommodating and helpful with the photoshoot. The photoshoot consisted of 15 crewmembers from Carhartt and eight climbers from the area. “One of the biggest things that I would ask you to take away is, at Carhartt, we shoot real people. We don’t ever bring in models. We go and dress men and women who are working on that project that day in Carhartts. We find real people who do this everyday,” Cleary stated.
The idea of Robinson Quarry Park’s ice wall intrigued the pair when they came to Minnesota due to Vavricka’s work on creating the ice wall. Cleary stated that it was the passion of that that led them to Vavricka and, ultimately, to the site. Due to the generosity of Robinson Quarry Park, the city, and Vavricka, Carthartt had donated $500 to the city.
“Just being mindful to support the community who is supporting us,” Ross said, explaining that Carhartt wanted to give back after using the park to take their photos.
Carhartt is known for being a work brand, but Ross and Cleary stated that it’s always cool to show the other side of the brand, which is known as, “Off the Clock.” Robinson Quarry Park is one of the more unique off the clock ideas, according to Ross and Cleary.
“Give a shoutout to Tony. He’s the reason we were there and the reason everything went well. For you guys, he’s a huge asset.” Cleary said.
Carhartt will be debuting Robinson Quarry Park in next fall’s catalog, which will be available on their website at carhartt.com, and will also be in the sporting stores such as Dicks Sporting Goods, Cabelas, Tractor Supply, and more.
