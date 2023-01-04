The East Central girls’ basketball team participated in the Windom CVB Holiday Tournament on Tuesday and Wednesday.
They played the host Windom Eagles in their first-round match-up.
Windom started the scoring with a quick three-point basket, and Elsie Laursen followed with a two-pointer. Windom would go on to hit 3 more three-pointers as part of a blazing 22-4 run during the first 6 minutes of the game.
McKenzie Ludwig made 2 baskets, and Jemi Keranen and Chandra Nelson contributed 2 free-throws each, but that would be the extent of the Eagles’ scoring in the first half. Windom led 39-10 at the break.
East Central was able to generate a bit more offense in the second half, but ultimately 32 turnovers and the blistering start of the Windom girls was too much to overcome. The final score was 66-28.
Ludwig led the way for the Eagles with 10 points and 12 rebounds. Others scoring for East Central included Laursen with 7, Nelson with 4, Izzy Olson with 3, and Keranen and Mason Belanger with 2 each.
In the third-place game on Wednesday, the Eagles took on the Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunborg Fighting Saints. KMS had been defeated in the opening round by eventual tournament champion Fairmont.
The Eagles and Fighting Saints battled evenly in the opening minutes of the contest. Elsie Laursen made 2 baskets, and Carly Watrin contributed a free-throw. At 12:20 KMS held a 7-5 lead.
Unfortunately, the pressure defense of KMS and frigid shooting by the Eagles led to a 21-0 run by the Fighting Saints over the next 10 minutes. They proceeded to extend the lead to 30-7 by half-time.
Once again, the Eagles played a more competitive second half, but long scoring droughts continued to be a problem. Izzy Olson tallied a free-throw at 6:20, but the only other Eagle score for the remainder of the game was a steal and lay-up by McKenzie Ludwig. At the final horn KMS was victorious 53-22.
Laursen led the Eagles in scoring with 11 points, followed by Ludwig with 7, Olson with 3, and Watrin with 1.
The team also spent a night in Bloomington which included a trip to the Mall of America. Senior McKenzie Ludwig said, “It was a fun trip.” She added that, even though the scores didn’t go in the Eagles favor, “We are still working to find our identity as a team, and there are areas where we are improving.”
Assistant coach Mary VonRueden stated, “The girls played hard and stayed competitive. In both games we handled the full court pressure well. It was a good experience for us.” She added, “We had a chance to play with a shot clock for both JV and varsity so that made things interesting! It gives us some thought to what next year will look like.”
The Eagles enter 2023 with a 2-7 record. They played home games versus Braham on January 3 and St. John’s Prep on January 5.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.