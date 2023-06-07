When summer greens turn to autumn oranges, New Life Thrift Shop will still be buzzing with volunteers and those who wish to give their extra time to the community.
New Life Thrift Shop, a new, all-volunteer run business, eagerly awaits contractors to begin work on their new location in the True Value building on Sandstone’s Main Street.
Judee Klumb, Executive Director, serving with the all-volunteer Board of Directors, says the vision of the store is to be a source of funding to those organizations assisting families and individuals in the community.
“We will also hope to inspire a more robust retail environment on Main Street by creating a warm and welcoming place to shop,” Klumb said.
Klumb says ideally, the business is hoping to have at least 30 volunteers. Once the building is ready, Klumb says that New Life will be needing volunteers to help set up display fixtures, take in donations, and other various duties.
“Volunteers can sign up for any day and for as many hours as they are comfortable with,” Klumb explains.
“Our operation will be staffed by all volunteers. This allows us to give back more to the community,” Klumb added.
Klumb explains people who volunteer their time and talents understand that out of their giving, they often receive the bigger benefit; the satisfaction and fulfillment that comes from helping people. “It’s also a way to meet people and make new friends,” Klumb says.
So many people have been an encouragement and are excited about volunteering, our opening, and for a local place to donate their items.” Klumb states. “The driving factors of New Life Thrift Shop is all about benefitting the community, and providing opportunities for involvement within those who live in Pine County.”
“This area being rural has limited sources for funding for its local non-profits,” Klumb explains. “I was working with TreeHouse, which is a non-profit in Sandstone that reaches out to teens. There, I saw generous donations come from thrift stores like New Horizon Thrift Store in Pine City, and Sonshine Closet in Moose Lake. It seemed to me that Sandstone could use a thrift store that would benefit our community in the same way.”
The local community benefits from the effort of those who give their time and those who donate to the store. “Those who volunteer, those who donate goods, as well as those who purchase from us are, in reality, all donating to our local community,” Klumb says.
Kathy George, the City Administrator for Sandstone, has helped Klumb get the ball rolling for thrift store, “She put me in touch with Tom Willett, a business advisor from the Small Business Administration (SBA) who helped me get my business plan going.”
With encouragement and support from the city, Klumb is excited to get the store’s doors open, “The project has been in the works for quite some time, and it’s so exciting to see things start to happen! We are more than just on paper now!” Klumb added.
New Life Thrift Shop aims to open in the fall, as the renovations will begin soon. If interested in volunteering, Judee Klumb can be reached at (713) 854-7763 or newlifethriftsandstone@gmail.com. New Life Thrift Shop can also be found on Facebook.
