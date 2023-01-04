Sup’t Update Stefanie Youngberg

A new year has started and with that begins the planning for the next school year.  It always seems so early, and yet we always feel a little behind.  Within the next couple of weeks, the high school students will start registering for classes for the 2023/2024 school year.  A master schedule will follow shortly after the students have registered and 2023 will be off to the races.

