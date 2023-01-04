A new year has started and with that begins the planning for the next school year. It always seems so early, and yet we always feel a little behind. Within the next couple of weeks, the high school students will start registering for classes for the 2023/2024 school year. A master schedule will follow shortly after the students have registered and 2023 will be off to the races.
Budgeting will also be underway. Each of the schools will work on determining the material needs for the next school year along with determining staffing needs. This process firms up in March and we begin to see the bigger district picture. Hopefully, we will see some additional funds coming out of the legislature as well. Of course, a balanced budget will be the goal for our school district.
This new year, we also have the roofing project to watch. Bids have been made and contracts will be awarded to get the project started. I would
again like to express gratitude to our communities for making this project possible. As the rain fell this fall, we saw the need first hand with multiple leak points being identified. Our school building has been well taken care of and this needed work will ensure the longevity of our space.
Our students will also start getting ready for our state testing, the Minnesota Comprehensive Assessments. The tests are mostly completed in April and May. I strongly believe that students and schools are more than test scores, yet I also understand their importance. Our staff is committed to creating the best possible opportunity for our students to be successful on these tests and students are encouraged to take their time and do their best work.
There is much more that will be happening as we ease into 2023, the items above are just a little nugget. We will continue to work on making East Central a welcoming, exciting, accepting and engaging place for our students to learn and grow.
