Sandstone Area Golf scores Men’s and Women’s Leagues Jun 14, 2023 8 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Women’s LeagueIndividual Low Gross Score:Lisa Hejny 41 Individual Low Net Score (with HDCP):Caitlin Norton 21Standings - Top 3:Debbie Bloom & Angie Roberts 47.5Joyce Christensen & Cindy Mortensen 44.0Diane Seymour & Rose Spencer 43.0Men’s League Standings: Arnie Cekalla/Jerry Kuhlman 41 Eric Sandell/Len Sandell 39 Dewayne Pike/Kase Pike 37.5 Bryan Johnson/Leon Payne 37.5 Barry Burch/Russ Janes 37 Dan Lang/Ron Johnson 37 Low Actual Score Arnie Cekalla 37 Low Net Score Wayne Ausmus 30 Longest Drive on #1 Eric Sandell Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest News Learn about ‘garden helpers’ at the library. Pine County Sheriff's report and jail roster June 15, 2023 Head on Hwy. 70 crash in Rock Creek sends one to hospital Years Ago: Boys escape car accident unhurt 100 years ago Barbara Darlene (Chally) Erickson Dorothy Marie Ruby Waylon “Bubba” Schultz BIRTH Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesTwo-year-old Pine City boy dies in drowningProperty purchased in Beroun for GUMI Camp USADragon trap shooting team ends season, sends athletes to stateCrash on Highway 61 in Beroun leads to death of motorcyclistPine County Sheriff's Jail Roster June 8, 2023Pine County Sheriff's Jail RosterGene “Geneo” JohnsonCrash on Highway 61 leads to death of motorcyclistForced abatement due to blight at Pine City residenceSpecial donation made to fire department Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedRuby Lucille Heller (1)Northern Lights Express receives funding, work begins (1)Jon Dahl (1)Deanna Schultz (1) Upcoming Events [PLEASE CALL - MAY BE CANCELED DUE TO COVID-19 RESTRICTIONS] Jun 14 Al-Anon: Wed, Jun 14, 2023 Jun 14 Flag Retirement Ceremony Wed, Jun 14, 2023 Jun 14 Community Picnic Church Wed, Jun 14, 2023 Jun 14 Living Sober AA Wed, Jun 14, 2023 Jun 14 Rock Creek AA Wed, Jun 14, 2023 Jun 14 Women only AA Wed, Jun 14, 2023 Jun 15 Pine City Council: Thu, Jun 15, 2023 Jun 15 ECLR Summer Discovery Program Thu, Jun 15, 2023 Jun 15 Day Break Respite: Thu, Jun 15, 2023 Jun 15 Day Break Respite: Thu, Jun 15, 2023
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.