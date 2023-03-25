The next meeting of the Sandstone City Council is at 6 p.m. April 19, 2023. Meetings are downstairs at the Sandstone City Hall.
New Restaurant
El Mexican Restaurant is coming to Sandstone. Octavio Perez has bought Jan and Gary’s building and is working on updating the interior to fit the needs for his new Mexican restaurant that he states is hopeful to open in May of 2023.
Proposals coming in
Proposals for the Family Dollar and True Value buildings have started to come in pertaining to new business in said buildings. Sandstone City Council plans to meet with the businesses looking to get into the buildings at a later time before anything is agreed upon.
The Rock
The plans for the Rock continue to progress as funding and plans for clean up of the historic school and demolition of the one story building on the property are being discussed. The Sandstone Economic Development Authority council continues to meet with Meghan Elliott on this matter every other week.
Ordinance repealed
Sandstone city ordinance 615 was repealed at the March 15 meeting. This ordinance stated that the city is to inspect lodging establishments; however, according to City Administrator, Kathy George, it has not been done, and the council is unsure if it’s ever been done. The board moved to remove this ordinance, which was passed unanimously.
Fire Department update
The Sandstone Fire Department reported that it has seen a busy month with 18 calls. These calls included structure fire, medical, and gas related. It was stated that there were seven vehicle accidents as well. Lots of Chimney and electrical fires have been reported. Currently, the year is sitting at 40 fire calls, and is speculated could possibly see 120 calls for the year.
Public Library
The Sandstone Public Library has plans for a Women in History project for kids four to 18 with different projects depending on the age group.
