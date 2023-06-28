I have been asked many times in the last couple of weeks how my first year has gone. I am happy to report that I made it through year one! I have learned much along the way and I acknowledge that I have much more still to learn.
I have enjoyed many of the new challenges that the superintendency has brought forward. I loved being able to advocate at the legislature for our youngest learners, asking for pre-kindergarten funding to be stabilized, and it did. I met with legislators asking that they increase funding and decrease unfunded mandates. We landed somewhere in the middle.
I enjoyed being able to still have some time with students. I wish I would have had more time during the day to check in with staff and students alike, especially in the high school. While wishing for more, I did OK. I enjoyed attending events and activities, just as I always have.
Not everything has been enjoyable. As the saying goes, “You can’t please everyone.” Sometimes in leadership, you have to make really difficult decisions that affect people’s lives. These decisions impact students, staff, parents, caregivers and the community. I will always do my best to act with integrity.
Budgeting hasn’t been overly joyful either. While the legislative session has helped us out, we are still projected to deficit spend in the coming year. It will be less of a deficit than the last couple of years, but we will need to take a serious look at what happens next. Cost continues to rise and we have now concluded our ESSR (Covid) funds and our One Day bond sale money no longer exists, which has had a very significant impact over the last couple of years.
I could go on and on about the successes and struggles of the last year, but I will not bore you with the details. I will just say, “Thank you.” It is truly an honor and a joy to serve our community through this position.
