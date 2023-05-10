The week of May 8 through May 13 is Teacher Appreciation Week. I started my teaching career at East Central in 1999, and I don’t believe things have gotten any easier for our dedicated teaching staff. Many teachers start with a four year bachelor’s degree and continue taking courses throughout their career.
Forrest Gump said, “Life is like a box of chocolates, you never know what you’re going to get.” This is also what teaching is like. You never know what you are going to get. As you walk into your classroom each morning, you never know what the day, the students, or the circumstances will bring to you.
Our teachers are hardworking and dedicated to student success. They put in extra time preparing lessons and activities for our students. Our teachers spend extra time before and after school and on the weekends making sure that they are ready to do what is best for our children.
Relationships are also important to our teachers. Getting to know the children they work with each day is important to both the teachers and the students. It is true, students do work harder when they know that the adults in the school house have genuine care and concern for them. Teachers are not friends with their students, but they certainly hope to be a trusted adult that our children can rely on.
Teaching has never been easy work, however it is rewarding work. It, at times, can be sad work and it can also be joyful work. Each day may be filled with challenges and fun, laughter and tears, frustration and celebration.
Between now and the end of the school year, I encourage everyone in our community to reach out to a teacher. Thank them for all they do for our students, families and community. It may seem like a simple gesture, and I know that they will appreciate hearing your gratitude, support comments, or words of encouragement.
To the teaching staff at East Central Schools, thank you for giving of yourself each and every day.
