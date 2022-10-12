The school bus is the official beginning of the school day. A classroom on wheels. Our students are met each morning by a caring driver, who welcomes them to the school day. A friendly face with a smile and a cheerful good-morning. I have often said that being a school bus driver is the hardest job in a school system.
Just imagine, 70 students, your back turned to them, as you bounce the bus down the road, yikes! Not only does the driver have to be paying attention to the precious cargo sitting behind them, but also to the drivers, critters and unpredictable road conditions that lie in front of them.
We can all support our classrooms on wheels and the drivers who guide them. Be alert, pay special attention while driving during the before school and after school hours. Watch for flashing lights and that whimsical stop arm. Watch out for those little feet loading and unloading that special classroom.
Encourage your littles, and not so littles, to behave on the bus and follow the drivers directions. Remind them to keep the school bus neat and clean and to use their inside voice. As parents and community members, remember it is not OK to board the bus. This space is reserved for the driver, students and paraprofessional staff. If you need to discuss something with the driver, call the bus garage and arrange a time that is convenient for both of you.
School buses are an important part of our educational system. We can all do our part to keep them safe, and please be sure to thank a school bus driver!
