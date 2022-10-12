Sup’t Update Stefanie Youngberg

The school bus is the official beginning of the school day.  A classroom on wheels.  Our students are met each morning by a caring driver, who welcomes them to the school day.  A friendly face with a smile and a cheerful good-morning.  I have often said that being a school bus driver is the hardest job in a school system.

