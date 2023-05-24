75 Years Ago
MAY 27, 1948
- Sandstone defeats West Rock nine. Dick Edwards and Joe Hejny were the locals. The big stick of Tommy Walker clouted out a home run.
- The new officers of the American Legion were elected. Dr. M.G. Larson is Commander, Godfrey Walden is 1st Vice Commander. Bud Johnson is 2nd Vice Commander. Larry Carpenter is the Adjutant. Harold Johnson is Finance Officer. Mike Lundorff is Sgt. at Arms.
- Work was started on the new dairy bar, pasteurizing and bottle plant by the Sandstone Dairy.
- Sandstone softball team loses to Bruno 13 to 10. Joe Hejny and Richard Vanderwerf were the battery for Sandstone.
- Dick Davis, Herb Gabrielson, Tony Greenly and Ray LaPage spent Sunday fishing in at Big Winnie. They report excellent luck.
50 Years Ago
APRIL 26, 1973
- Finlayson seniors highlighted were Virginia Revier, Janis Williams and George Slama.
-Keep John Wright and Pat Dewey in mind when Spring cleaning. They are co-chairmen of the Sandstone Lions White Elephant Auction sale. The Lions will pick up materials for sale. Take a look in your attic, garage or basement to see if there is something still good that you no longer use.
- Phyllis Reha was notified that she passed her bar exam and has been admitted to the Bar of the State of Michigan. She is a 1966 graduate of Sandstone High School.
- Dean Feyma is named to attend the American Legion Boys State at St. John’s University. William Else, Commander of the Hartley M. Ribey post of the American Legion in Sandstone announced it at a recent Post meeting.
- James E. Larson and John Wilson of Sandstone will be among the many artists displaying.
- Dr. John Verrill to speak at the Sandstone High School commencement.
- Search is made for a dog that bit a Sandstone lad. Paul Hesch, eight, was bit in front of his home at 405 Park Avenue. If the dog is not found Paul will have to begin rabies shots.
25 Years Ago
APRIL 30, 1998
-A man is rescued after a fall from Hell’s Gate cliffs. A 27-year-old from Braham was airlifted from the rocks by Hell’s Gate on the Kettle River. Rescuers had to take a boat upstream from Sandstone’s landing and portage the boat over the rapids to get the victim with neck trauma and head injuries.
-East Central school bus was involved in an accident with Lamperts Lumber Yard truck. The truck’s load of material broke loose. The bus driver was Carl Colby and he tried to avoid the accident but it hit the windows.
-Mike Rote was named Player of the Week at Itasca Community College. He plays second base.
10 Years Ago
APRIL 11, 2013
- CW4 Matthew Scott Lourey and Dr. Paul Dewey were inducted into the 2013 Sandstone-Askov-East Central Hall of Fame. The Hall of Fame serves to recognize excellence, academically and philanthropically, in past graduates.
- An after-prom party involving Cretin Derham Hall in Pine County led to major charges against one of the participants. Trew Edward Poole, 18, of Mendota Heights had been attending a party next door to the house he broke into. There was a party of 30 intoxicated teenagers next door.
- A steam engine rolled through Pine County.
- Four people file for Carlson’s county commissioner’s seat. Three are from Sandstone, Matt Ludwig, Jill Warner and Randy Christensen, along with George Slama of Finlayson. Because more than two filed a primary will be held.
- There was a grass fire on Robin Street in Sandstone very close to the propoane line. The recent rain helped to put a damper on it.
- Grammy Award winning Okee Dokee brothers are coming to Sandstone.
- High temps and winds are contributing to the spreading of wildfires.
- Danny Dronen and Dixie Lyman were Prom King and Queen. Prom Prince was Charlie Shervheim and Prom Princess was Bailey Beckman. They were selected by those attending prom.
- Cassie White is up at bat in a game East Central lost 16-6 last week.
- East Central National Honor Society inducted their new members. Marissa Swegle, Jacob Domogalla, Adrina Plunkett, Nathaniel Ecklund, Jacob Seibert, Derek Shervheim, Kaleb McCulloch, and Connor Gafkjen.
- Lizzy Swanson got first in the 800 meter varsity finals.
