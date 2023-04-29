featured Zielenski signs with ARCC Apr 29, 2023 14 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Submitted Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save East Central is proud to announce that Nathan Zielenski signed today with Anoka Ramsey to play basketball for the ARCC Golden Rams. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest News Zielenski signs with ARCC Willow River Fire Department hosts EMR class Capital visit Sandstone is working with Minnesota Housing to provide affordable first-time homebuyer loans Chisago City man charged with murder found guilty by jury Ice out and getting nice out! Lions support local food shelf Editorial cartoon Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesChisago City man charged with murder found guilty by jury35 years later, exchange student finds home in father’s old roomThe school growing in the pinesCrash into Rock Creek causes fatality of Rush City manArt in the Park musical lineup announced!Historic-level flooding ravages Pine City area shorelandPine County Sheriff's report and jail roster April 20, 2023Week one begins for competitive trap shootingPine County Sheriff's Report and Jail Roster April 13, 2023Winning numbers for Dragons track at relay Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedStudents inducted to National Honor Society (1)George Drummond (1) Upcoming Events [PLEASE CALL - MAY BE CANCELED DUE TO COVID-19 RESTRICTIONS] Apr 30 Pine City American Legion French Toast Breakfast Sun, Apr 30, 2023 Apr 30 Pine City Senior Center Bingo Sun, Apr 30, 2023 Apr 30 Heritage Players Auditions Sun, Apr 30, 2023 Apr 30 AA: Evangelical Free Church Sun, Apr 30, 2023 May 1 Celebrate Recovery: Journey North Church Mon, May 1, 2023 May 1 Blue Star Moms Chapter 16 Mon, May 1, 2023 May 1 Pine Area Lions meeting Mon, May 1, 2023 May 1 AA: Our Redeemer Church Mon, May 1, 2023 May 2 Weecovery: Empower Recovery Services Tue, May 2, 2023 May 2 Hands for Pine City Tue, May 2, 2023
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.