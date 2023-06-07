It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Shane Seibert, beloved husband, father, son, brother, and friend. Shane passed away at the age of 54 on June 1, 2023, surrounded by family.
Shane was born on May 22, 1969, and grew up in Bruno Minn. He was kind-hearted, hard-working, and touched the lives of many. His warm smile and brilliant mind will be forever cherished.
Shane’s life took an unexpected turn when diagnosed with cancer. Despite the challenging prognosis, Shane faced his illness with unwavering courage and unyielding determination. He remained an inspiration to those around him, demonstrating strength and resilience.
From an early age, Shane lived life with passion and purpose working at Bruno and Askov Deep Rock. He was an accomplished athlete, academic and later in life a successful IT professional and business owner. His dedication and expertise earned him the respect and admiration of his colleagues. He had a love for tractors, cars, and fixing things.
Family was the cornerstone of Shane’s life, he cherished time spent with his wife, Jennie, and their three children, Jacob, Jamison, and Sofia. His love and unwavering support will forever serve as a guiding light for his children.
Shane’s passing leaves a void in the lives of those who loved him. His legacy of strength, and resilience will endure. He taught us the importance of cherishing every moment and finding joy in the simplest of things.
Shane is preceded in death by his mother Maureen Seibert and survived by his wife Jennie, children Jacob, Jamison and Sofia, father Allen Seibert, brothers Shad Seibert (Wenda) and Samuel Seibert (Jessica).
A memorial service to celebrate Shane’s life will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, June 11, 2023, at the Pine County Historical Society Museum and Event Center in Askov, Minn. Burial will take place at the Bruno Cemetery following the service.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Bruno Fire Department (P.O. Box 85, Bruno, Minn. 55712) or Bruno American Legion (Contact Derrell Jensen 45136 Starch Road, Bruno Minn. 55712).
Arrangements by Methven Funeral and Cremation Services of Sandstone, Minn.
