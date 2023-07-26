Dana Kathleen Barsness earns eleventh overall in the United States in her weight class at the USA Weightlifting National Championships in Colorado Springs, Colo. on June 26 at Colorado College. She started the competition ranked twenty-second based on her highest total on previous competitions.
Mike and Mary Kay Barsness and their two girls, Miah and Dana live in Cannon Falls, Minn. Mike was in the 1993 graduating class from Sandstone/East Central High School. Kathleen Barsness, Mike’s mom, was a beloved first-grade teacher at the Sandstone/East Central Schools for 36 years, but lost her battle with cancer. Dana is named after her grandma.
Olympic Weightlifting is not Minnesota State High School League sanctioned, so it’s considered a club sport. The season is three meets over three months, with lifters trying to get qualifying totals for the state and national tournaments. The “Snatch” is lifting the bar from the ground to above head in one quick motion without bending the elbows. “The Clean and Jerk” is the second lift which is in two parts, lifting the weights up to the shoulders, resting and then continuing above the head again without bending the elbows.
Dana’s first “official” meet as a freshman was at Cannon Falls High School in December. Her second meet was held at Lakeville South High School and she completed the final four lifts perfectly. In February she participated in the Northfield meet and once again was atop the podium in first place. Points are a total of the kilograms lifted in two lift formats. The points she received at these three meets qualified her for state and national competitions. She received word that she would be competing on Team Minnesota at the nationals.
In March, Cannon Falls hosted the state championship meet. Dana started her state tournament debut by singing the National Anthem to begin the meet. Minutes later she took to the platform, taking first in her weight-class.
Dana’s friends, Cannon Falls fans, and relatives arrived in Colorado or were watching the meet online in support of her.
Dana’s older sister, Miah, and Cannon Falls weightlifting coaches, Tad Ulrich and Scott Safe were instrumental in convincing Dana to join their team. In Miah’s senior year, she had joined the weightlifting team and placed third at the state championship in her first year, held in Moorhead, Minn. At first, Dana resisted, but kept on going to practice.
“Just being able to compete with friends and teammates at the highest level,” Dana said “was her favorite tournament moment.” With her totals in this tournament, she qualified for nationals next year.
Dana and two others said they were going to hike Pike’s Peak (elevation 14,114 feet) the following morning and they did. The parents then were to pick them up at the top, after the 13-mile hike. When the parents arrived for the pick-up, they were informed by the park rangers that the hikers were told to turn around due to snow and ice conditions at the top, making it into a 21-mile hike, 15-hour adventure, that they will never forget.
The Cannon Falls weightlifters practice four days a week with the coaches and make life-long memories of their individual accomplishments.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.