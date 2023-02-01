Boys hockey co-op ends week with even record

The Dragon boys varsity hockey team took on two conference teams on home ice last week bringing the Dragon record to 8-8-1.
Chisago Lakes 7, Pine City Area 2
The Dragons took on Mississippi 8 conference rival, Chisago Lakes Wildcats, at the Pine City Civic Center on Tuesday, Jan. 24. After a scoreless first period, a barrage of goals would ensue to start the second period with the Wildcats striking first scoring in the period. The Dragons would quickly answer back with a nice goal by junior center, Cody Klein. Klein found the puck in front of the net and outwaited the Wildcat goaltender with a perfect backhand shot to tie the game at one. Klein’s goal was assisted by Ryder Youngbauer and Logan Kirby.
“Cody had a great game; we’re really proud of his progression,” said coach, Seth Sauter. “He was all over the ice, even strength and on the penalty kill.”
Forty-six seconds later, the leading goal scorer for the Dragons, freshman McCall Leger, would give the Dragons a 2-1 lead. Leger’s goal was assisted by junior winger, Gavin Broz, and senior defensemen, Andrew Thole.
“McCall continues to score big goals for us,” added Sauter. “He’s also a force in the face-off circle and in the defensive zone.”
The Wildcats would counter strike 36 seconds later to tie the game and erase the Dragon lead. That was all of the offense the Dragons could muster for the game as they would come up short losing by a score of 7-2. The shots on net were fairly even in this one with the Wildcats outshooting the Dragons 36-32.
Coach Sauter said on the game, “We played a solid game. We had a ton of high-quality scoring chances the last two periods, especially in the second period. Their goalie played well and was a big difference in the game.”
Northern Edge 2, Pine City Area 2
The Dragons hosted another Mississippi 8 conference opponent, the Northern Edge Blades, on Thursday night at the Pine City Civic Center. The opponents got on the scoreboard first scoring a goal early in the first period. The Dragons answered back when freshman McCall Leger toe-dragged a great shot to beat the opposing goaltender to tie the game at one a piece. McCall’s goal was assisted by Gavin Broz and McCoy Leger.
After a scoreless second period, the Dragons would take the lead on McCall Leger’s second goal of the night and team-leading thirteenth goal of the season. The game would go into overtime with the score tied 2-2.
Early in the overtime on the power play, it appeared the Dragons won the game on a shot from the high slot by McCall Leger, but the officials determined that the puck did not cross the goal line. The Dragons dominated the extra period outshooting Northern Edge 12-1 but could not get one in the back of the net. Total shots for the game were in favor of the Dragons 39-20. Sophomore goaltender Aaron Rootkie stopped 18 of the 20 shots he faced.
Coach Sauter said of the game, “This was a game we felt we should have won coming in. Even though the game ended in a tie, it felt like a loss in the locker room after the game. Another great performance from an opposing goaltender. We had plenty of chances to put the game away but could not execute.”
The team went on the road to play Proctor on Tuesday, Jan. 31 (no score available as of press time) and also travels to Monticello at the Moose Sheritt Ice Arena on Thursday, Feb. 2 at 7 p.m.
