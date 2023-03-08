East Central boys clinch GRC title

The East Central Eagles boys’ basketball team hosted the Ogilvie Lions. The Eagles took the victory earning themselves the Great River Conference Championship title. The Eagles open Section 5A tournament play at home versus Braham on Thursday. Hinckley-Finlayson will host the 5A East Subsection semi-final games on Saturday.

 

 Mike Drahosh | North Pine County News

The East Central Eagles boys’ basketball team closed out their regular season with a loss on the road versus Northland Area and a conference championship clinching victory at home versus Ogilvie.

