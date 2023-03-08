The East Central Eagles boys’ basketball team closed out their regular season with a loss on the road versus Northland Area and a conference championship clinching victory at home versus Ogilvie.
On Tuesday, the boys traveled to Remer to take on the Northland Area Eagles who entered the game boasting a 22-2 record. Northland is well known for their long-range shooting ability and their ability to play a fast-paced transition game.
Northland broke out to a quick 8-0 lead and never really looked back. Nathan Zielinksi and Jacob Dixon were able to get to the basket for lay-ups, but Northland extended their lead to 23-4 in the opening minutes of the game.
The boys ended up forcing numerous quick shots trying to get back into the game, but the shots were not falling on this night. Northland took a 58-21 lead into half-time.
Northland eventually stretched the lead to 78-38.
The game did provide some of the Eagle reserves to get some playing time and several of them responded, including Dylan Lundberg, scoring on a pair of lay-ups. Recent varsity addition, Cruz Matrious, tallied his first varsity points on a lay-up, and Ethan Johnsen got into the scoring column as well with a late basket. At the horn, the final score was a 94-51 victory for Northland.
Zielinski paced the Eagle scoring with 19 points. Jacob Dixon added 11, and Xavior Letexier scored five. Kyle McDonald and Lundberg each had four.
Warren Carlson, Ben Carlin, Matrious, and Johnsen each scored two to round out the scoring.
The Eagles regrouped with a good week of practice and finally got to host Ogilvie on Friday in a twice postponed contest that would finalize the conference standings for the season.
A great crowd was on hand, and the energy level was high. The evening opened with parent recognition night for the Eagle boys and the cheer team. The squads also honored senior ballers, Nathan Zielinski and Kyle McDonald, and senior cheerleaders Austin Clennon, Willow Habdas, and Kylie Jagello. These three athletes have been leaders on a young cheer squad that has worked incredibly hard this year. Under the leadership of coaches Hailey Swanson and Bailey Anderson, they have shown remarkable improvement in several physically demanding routines.
Following the senior recognitions, East Central senior Izzy Olson sang a great rendition of the national anthem before tip-off.
Ogilvie scored the first basket, but Kyle McDonald responded with a three-pointer, and Ben Carlin got open inside for a lay-up and a 5-2 Eagle lead.
Ogilvie responded with two lay-ups and two three-pointers. However, Carlin converted three offensive rebounds into layups, and the Eagles were within one at 12-11.
At 10:45, Nathan Zielinski got on the board with a three-pointer, and the Eagles started rolling.
McDonald hit another three, and Xavior Letexier added a field goal. Carlin got two more buckets inside, and the Eagle lead was suddenly 23-12.
The Eagles made another run with a jumper by Zielinski followed by three-pointers from McDonald and Braden Olson and yet another Carlin lay-up following a beautiful pass from Zielinski. At the 3:40 mark the Eagle lead was 33-13.
The lead grew to 44-23 at halftime.
McDonald hit another three coming out of the break, and Jacob Dixon got on the board with a lay-up extending the lead to 49-23.
The Lions hit four free throws to make the score 49-27.
The Eagles responded with a three-pointer by Zielinski, two threes by McDonald, and lay-ups by Dixon and Carlin on a 13-0 run that effectively sealed the game.
Dylan Lundberg came on late to put in seven points for the Eagles with the final basket coming off a nice dish from Ramsey Keranen.
The final score was 88-45, and the Eagles secured their first conference championship since 1990.
Carlin had a great game with 23 points and 17 rebounds. McDonald had a career best seven three-pointers on a 22-point night. Zielinski narrowly missed a triple-double with 14 points, 13 assists and nine boards. Dixon had ten points and nine rebounds. Lundberg finished with seven points, and Olson and Letexier each added six to round out the Eagle scoring.
Coach Darren Fogt, summing up the week, said, “It was an incredible last week of the regular season. We ran into a buzzsaw at Northland but came home and regrouped. We played a fantastic game against a tough conference foe in Ogilvie. At the end of it all, we are GREAT RIVER CONFERENCE CHAMPIONS! I couldn’t be any prouder than I am of these boys and their effort and commitment.”
The Eagles open Section 5A tournament play at home versus Braham on Thursday. Hinckley-Finlayson will host the 5A East Subsection semi-final games on Saturday.
