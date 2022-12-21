Eagle Boys Drop a Pair to Barnum, Chisholm

The East Central Eagles boys’ basketball team returned to the court for non-conference games with the Barnum Bombers and the Chisholm Bluestreaks.
Tuesday the Eagles traveled to Barnum. The Eagles came out blazing with Ben Carlin hitting a 3-point basket which was quickly followed by field goals from Jake Dixon, Warren Carlson, and Nathan Zielinski. When Kyle McDonald knocked down a three-pointer at 14:03, all five starters were already in the scoring column and the Eagles had a 12-0 lead.
However, the Bombers’ aggressive defense and physical play and a stretch of cold shooting by the Eagles, along with a few turnovers, resulted in the lead shrinking to 14-12 by the 9:30 mark. The teams exchanged baskets until a driving layup by the Bombers knotted the game at 21.
Barnum led 29-25 at the half-time.
The second half began with Barnum stretching the lead to 45-36. However, a 3-point basket by Zielinski, a steal by McDonald, and another quick three by Zielinski brought the Eagles back to life.
A third 3-pointer by Zielinski tied the game at 46. The game remained close, but Barnum finished the game on an 11-3 run, resulting in a 68-58 Eagles loss.
Zielinski led all scorers with 24 points, with Dixon adding 11 points and 9 rebounds.
Friday, the Eagles hosted the Chisholm Bluestreaks. Kyle McDonald hit two quick three-pointers to start the scoring for East Central. Another three by Nathan Zielinski at 12:36 put the Eagles ahead 10-9.
Unfortunately, cold shooting plagued the Eagles for the remainder of the half with the Bluestreaks taking a 28-17 lead into intermission.
After a quiet first half, junior center Jake Dixon came alive. His tip-in ignited an 8-0 run that cut the deficit to 34-25.
Chisholm responded expanding the lead back to 46-31. However, the Eagles fought back with Dixon converting a pair of three-point plays after being fouled on lay-ups, and then adding a steal and a thunderous two-handed dunk at 4:25. He added another free-throw to tighten the score to 54-48.
The evening ended with no late-game heroics, though, as the Bluestreaks held on for the 62-54 win.
It was a tough loss, but there were bright spots including Dixon’s impressive second half. He finished as the leading scorer and rebounder with 13 points and 17 rebounds. McDonald scored 12 points. Freshman Ben Carlin scored 11 and added 11 boards. Fellow freshmen Xavior LeTexier and Brayden Olson also contributed with LeTexier scoring 10 points and Olson tallying three steals.
Coach Darren Fogt remained optimistic saying, “We have to maintain the energy and fight that we bring to each game, while at the same time focusing on the basics like free-throw shooting and not turning the ball over. When we are able to do that, we’ll be tough to beat.”
The Eagles have no games scheduled this week. Their next action will be at the Howard Lake-Waverly holiday tournament on Dec. 28-29.
