It was a quiet week for Eagles’ sports with the only contest being a non-conference match-up between the East Central girls’ basketball team and the Swanville Bulldogs. Both teams entered the game with two wins on the season. The Bulldogs, like many of the Eagles’ early season opponents, held a size advantage, so the game provided another opportunity for the Eagles to work on playing to their strengths rather than playing tentatively against a physically imposing team.
Coach Roger Keller has been emphasizing aggressiveness in practice. This approach paid off with the Eagles jumping out to a quick lead with McKenzie Ludwig opening the scoring with a free throw after being fouled on a drive to the hoop.
The Eagles continued to attack the basket in the opening minutes. Izzy Olson also made one of two from the line. Ludwig added two more free throws and then scored on a driving lay-up to tie the game 6-6 at the 13:00 mark.
However, the Bulldogs would go on an 11-0 run over the next five minutes to expand the lead to 17-6.
The Eagles responded with Olson making 2 more free throws and another lay-up. She also had an impressive stretch of defensive play in the first half with multiple blocked shots and deflected passes.
Elsie Laursen added two more free throws to round out the scoring for the Eagles in the first half, and the teams went into the break with Swanville leading 31-12.
The second half started like the first with Ludwig scoring from the free throw line. She would go on to add 10 more points for the Eagles in the half.
Unfortunately for the Eagles, the balanced inside/outside scoring attack of the Bulldogs was too much to overcome on this night. Swanville finished the game with 7 three-point baskets, with the Eagles only three-point baskets coming in the last minute of the game.
Swanville only outscored the Eagles by 1 point in the second half leading to a final score of 52-32.
Despite the loss, Coach Keller noted several positives including the team shooting 71% from the free throw line. He was also pleased with the Eagles’ improved effort. “The team played much more aggressively on the defensive side of the ball, “ said Keller adding, “Izzy and McKenzie did a good job of attacking the basket, and they were able to get to the line a number of times.” He also noted, “We made adjustments at half-time and played them evenly in the second half.”
Ludwig led the Eagles scoring with 16 points. Laursen scored 9, and Olsen added five. Chandra Nelson was the only other Eagle to score with a second half field goal.
The Eagles traveled to Windom for a holiday tournament on Dec. 27 and 28. The new year will start with a conference game at home versus Braham on Jan. 2.
