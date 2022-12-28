 It was a quiet week for Eagles’ sports with the only contest being a non-conference match-up between the East Central girls’ basketball team and the Swanville Bulldogs. Both teams entered the game with two wins on the season. The Bulldogs, like many of the Eagles’ early season opponents, held a size advantage, so the game provided another opportunity for the Eagles to work on playing to their strengths rather than playing tentatively against a physically imposing team. 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.