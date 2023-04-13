Eagles baseball ready for action

What was last year’s regular-season record, conference record, and finish in the conference/sections? Season record was 1-13, 0-11 in conference play, and lost 1st playoff game to conclude the season.
Who are the players to watch this year? Kyle McDonald, Dalton Slama, and Xavior LeTexier
What will be the keys to the team’s success this year? Most importantly we will need to stay healthy. With 13 players on the varsity roster we can’t afford to lose anyone to injury. On the field, will need to play sound, and consistent defense. Control the aspects of the game that we can while limiting errors. The team needs to take advantage of opportunities presented during the games. We play in a good conference with challenging games week in, and week out. We will need to grow, and learn from each game, as we will be rather young, with 3 junior high level players on our roster.
What challenges will the team face? As mentioned above we will be a young team, with only 1 senior. We will need our young guys to continue developing their skills, as they gain experience each week. The other big challenge for us this year is going to be our pitching rotation. We have a limited number of players with pitching experience, and combined with the league pitch count criteria, we could face games where we will not have much depth at the pitching position.
What are your goals for the 2023 season? First, and foremost, have fun. I want the guys to have a great experience as we continually improve throughout the season. I certainly want to see the team improve upon last season’s record. We have a young team, however, I’m excited about the talent we possess.
Who is the opponent to watch for this year in the conference/section? As always, the top teams from the season before are the ones to beat. Last year Pine City and Hinckley had strong teams finishing at the top of the GRC Conference. In general though, the entire conference will be very challenging.
Is there anything else you want to share about the team or 2023 season? I’m excited for the season to begin, and watch this team’s progress. It’s a great group of guys, that work hard, care about one another, and want to continually get better.
