Head coach: Bill Groskreutz
What was last year’s regular-season record, conference record, and finish in the conference/sections?
Last season I had two athletes finish with All Conference honors and two more with honorable mentions. Jemi Keranen and Bryce McClain were all Conference and Avila Burth and Sophia Watrin both received all conference honors. The varsity girls placed third out of the six teams and the boys didn’t have enough athletes to comprise a scoring team.
Who are the players to watch this year?
Jemi is again the one to watch this year. As a senior she is looking for big things in her last year. On the boys side, Curtis McClain (9th grade) is really running well right now. He has his sight set on getting the school record before he graduates.
What will be the keys to the team’s success this year?
Hard work and dedication will be the main things the team will rely on for their individual successes. The team also bonds really well together and feels like a family by the time the season.
What challenges will the team face?
The biggest issue we have is not having the number of athletes that other school’s do. The last few years, the boys haven’t had enough athletes to comprise a scoring team.
What are your goals for the 2022 season?
Every year my main goal is to see each athlete improve as the season goes along and to be supportive athletes to their teammates and opponents. I would also like to see the girls team go after that conference title this year. The last few years, it has been a tight race between Pine City and Hinckley-Finlayson.
Who is the opponent to watch for this year in the conference/section?
At the section level, St. Cloud Cathedral will be the ones to watch. Last year they finished fifth at state and are returning all of their runners from that team.
Is there anything else you want to share about the team or Fall 2022 season?
I’m excited about our newcomers this year. I have a new senior, Alex Clennon, this year who is providing a lot of leadership on the boys team. Also Gradyn Swenson (8th grade) is trying out the team this year as well. I also have two new 7th grade girls who I’ve been watching run on the Elementary XC team the past few years. Ciara Cekalla and Addie Presley will bring some more excitement to the team this season.
