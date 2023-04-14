Head coach:Bill Groskreutz (16th season as head coach)
Assistant coaches:Kevin Burgess (6th season), Remington Steele (1st season)Volunteer coaches: Trevor Christensen (2nd season), Misi Gangl (2nd season), Jessica Korpi (2nd season) And our trainer is Luke Keranen (8th season) and really doubles as a coach in many cases for us.
What was last year’s regular-season record, conference record, and finish in the conference/sections? Last year the boys finished 4th and the girls finished 5th in the conference. We had several conference champions in various events. Jacob Ackerman was the 100 & 200 meter champion, Crosby Keranen was the shot put champion, Nic DePaulis was the discus champion, Kennadee Volk was the 1600 meter champion, Jemi Keranen was the 3200 meter champion and Izzy Olson was the High Jump champion. Both Izzy & Crosby represented East Central at the state meet in their repsective events.
Who are the players to watch this year? Crosby Keranen & Izzy Olson have hopes of returning to state this year. Also, Kennadee Volk and Jemi Keranen have some really good shots in their distance races.
What challenges will the team face? The biggest challenge is always facing the larger teams. We don’t have the depth at every event that some teams do and that makes it hard to score the team points. We tend to look more at the individual successes we have.
What are your goals for the 2023 season? For everyone to constantly improve and to have a good time.
Who is the opponent to watch for this year in the conference/section? Pine City is always a tough opponent in the conference. As for the Section, there are over 20 teams, so picking one is really tough to do. Each has someone to watch out for in any given event.
Is there anything else you want to share about the team or Fall 2023 season? We are a young team having 30 girls in grades 7-12 with 26 of those being in grades 7-10.
