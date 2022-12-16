We are a team that is centered around our shooters. We go as they go. Our posts have the ability to make things happen inside as well.
What are the team’s goals and priorities this season? As with every year, our goal is to improve our Teamwork. Teamwork is about understanding that the greater good for our team is our ability to be great teammates and to use those skills to help us become successful. Wins and losses come and go, but being a part of a great team is what these kids will remember in the future.
How are your opponents looking this year? What schools do you believe will be the most challenging competitors?
The Great River Conference will be strong again this season. Pine City and Braham are probably the teams most would look at as the favorites for this season. Rush City and Ogilvie are also definitely in that conversation.
What do you hope these young athletes will take away from their sports experience? Being able to play high school sports with their good friends and to also establish more long lasting and new relationships through the game of basketball. We hope the kids take these experiences with them into the “real world” and then use this to also provide their kids with positive and loving relationships when they get to their adult years through sports.
