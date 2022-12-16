2. Who are the returning starters for this season?
A couple of our key forward returners are Sandra Ribich (14G, 22A, 36 pts), Megan Hattenberger (17G, 13A, 30 pts), and Gracie Hartl (17G, 6A, 23 pts). Key defensive returners are Hallie Klavu (13G, 21A, 34 pts), Jorja Jusczak (5G, 8A, 13 pts), and Mallory Hartl (1337:02 game minutes and .938 SV%).
3. Who are some new faces this season that you expect to make an impact?
We were a very young team last year so most of our girls are returning players. We did get a few younger girls that will make an impact on the junior varsity team (Reese Nordstrom, Khloey Schmidt, and Paige Koecher). We are hoping that these girls can step up into a varsity role throughout the season.
4. What do you expect to be your team’s biggest strengths?
Our biggest strength is that we are a very close knit group with determination. We fell short last season and we are looking for redemption. Our girls have put countless hours into preparing themselves for this year over the summer and it shows in the first couple weeks of practice.
5. What do you expect to be the biggest challenge for the team this season?
Our biggest challenge will be our numbers and depth. In order to sustain a junior varsity, we have our varsity players playing at least a period of JV. We are also in one of the toughest sections. I have no doubt that we can overcome these challenges and our girls believe that, as well.
6. What are your overall thoughts for the team in terms of goals and expectations?
Our expectations for this year is to be the hardest working team on the ice. We know that we might not be the most skilled team, but hard work beats talent when talent doesn’t work hard. One goal that we have is to make it in the section final this year, but we have to focus on one practice at a time and one game at a time. We have a tough section with Proctor/Hermantown, Marshall, Hibbing, Carlton-Esko-Cromwell and we are looking to get redemption this year. Our girls were extremely dedicated this summer and it has shown in these first couple weeks of practice. We also wanted a tougher schedule to prepare us for playoffs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.