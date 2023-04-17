What was last year’s regular-season record, conference record, and finish in the conference/sections? Last year the track and field team sent several individuals to the section meet at St. John’s and this year’s team is poised to send a lot of athletes again this year
Who are the players to watch this year? Our girls are led by seniors Corrina Tvedt and Evelyn Klein and on the boys side the seniors Marcel Richey, Devyn Klar, Dylan Googins, Bryan Blowers, Randy Barrett, and Keanne Crislogo will provide steady leadership.
What will be the keys to the team’s success this year? The boys team’s strength this season is its depth. There are only four spots on each relay so the competition to make it onto a varsity relay will be fierce and will lead to competitive practices for all events. The athletes on the boys and girls team are going to be put in positions to try new events in order to compete at the varsity level so adaptability will be a key to team success.
The girl’s challenge is health. There are 13 girls on the team this year and some athletes are recovering from injuries from last season or from other sports.
What are your goals for the 2023 season? With our team’s numbers this season I want to see the team finish in the top 3 at the conference meet.
Who is the opponent to watch for this year in the conference/section? Pine City has always provided stiff competition in all events due to their depth and I’m excited to see how we’ll stack up this year with our returning talent and young depth.
Is there anything else you want to share about the team or 2023 season? This boy’s team is the biggest team I have coached so far in Hinckley with 27 athletes including 6 Seniors and 11 Freshmen.
