Hinckley-Finlayson Track Head Coach Tom Linden shares about the spring 2022 season:
Head coach:Tom Linden
Assistant coaches: Ben Vickstrom and Erich Richter
What was last year’s regular-season record, conference record, and finish in the conference/sections?
Our girls’ varsity had a very successful season last year. This group of girls won three regular season meets at the Milaca Earlybird, St. John’s Run for the Johnnie Bread, and the Hinckley-Finlayson Invitational. The girls then won the Great River Conference Meet on our home course and in postseason competition finished 5th at the Section 5A Meet.
Who are the players to watch this year?
All of them which is the great thing about cross country. All participants get to compete at every meet and everyone finds reasons to celebrate how they do. Mark your calendars for our home meet at Grand National Golf Course on Tuesday, October 4.
What will be the keys to the team’s success this year?
We graduated eight seniors last year so seeing how this new team comes together will be fun. We’ll have a new group of leaders who will emerge and there are four or five varsity positions now open for younger athletes to step up and fill in.
What challenges will the team face?
The biggest challenge of cross country to me is the daily grind of our sport. It’s not easy to convince yourself to put your running shoes on each and every practice and go for a run. I do know with our team supporting one another and having that ‘we’re in this together mentality’, this daily grind becomes a little bit easier.
What are your goals for the 2022 season?
Between graduating seniors and a number of athletes trying a new sport, our numbers are down compared to where we were last season. We would like to see our numbers return to close to 40 runners which is where we have been out the last two. Performance wise, we always want to be noticed at the GRC Meet. Our girls are looking to three-peat which is not going to be an easy task and we would like to see our boys’ compete to earn all-conference honors.
Who is the opponent to watch for this year in the conference/section?
Cross country can always be a little unpredictable from year to year. A team can put in a lot of work over the summer or pick up a new athlete or two and come out and surprise everyone. Both the Pine City boys’ and girls’ seem to be always tough. They are able to have great participation from year to year and that camaraderie usually makes everyone on a team better. Challenging them the past couple years have been the Rush City boys team and the East Central girls.
