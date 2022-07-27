The Hinckley Knights will play the Mora Blue Devils in the first round of the league playoffs Saturday at 7:30 p.m. at Brennan Field. The winner earns a berth in the Region 1C Tournament next weekend, and the loser will play Sunday afternoon in a must-win play-in game to reach regions.
The Knights fell to the Princeton Panthers 9-4 last Wednesday in a league game. The Panthers were up 1-0 in the first, but the Knights battled back on a pair of doubles by shortstop Noah Furcht and second baseman Cory Schmidt, giving Hinckley a 3-1 lead. Princeton opened with a single in the second, but two strikeouts and a pickoff throw from Trevor Johnson to Shawn Ausmus at first got the Knights out of the inning.
The Panthers retook the lead in the third with a three-run home run, and expanded on their lead in the fourth when a bases-clearing hit, and two errors made it 8-3. In the seventh, a bases-loaded single gave the Panthers another run, but a throw from TJ Johnson in center field to Trevor Johnson at home got the next runner out at the plate to end the inning at 9-3. The Knights got a run back in the eighth with doubles from Furcht and Schmidt, to narrow the gap to 9-4, but did not catch up. Furcht, Hasz and Schmidt led the offense with two doubles and two RBIs each, Trevor Johnson and right fielder Dez LeTexier each had singles. Starter Isaiah Hasz took the loss in three and two-thirds innings, giving up three earned runs on eight hits, walking three and striking out four. Schmidt pitched two and two-thirds, surrendering one run on three hits, walking two and striking out four. And LeTexier mopped up the final two and two-thirds, with two hits, one walk and one strikeout.
On Saturday, after honoring longtime fans Rod Sycks and Lee Sikkink with special seats in the front row of the grandstand, Hinckley played an exhibition game against the Class ‘A’ St. Paul Windys Saturday night, coming back with a 5-4 victory. The Windys got on the board early with a single and a home run in the first, and added runs in the third and fourth to lead to 4-0. In the bottom of the fifth, RBI singles from first baseman Shawn Ausmus and shortstop TJ Johnson yielded a pair of runs, and a fielding error brought in a third. Pitcher Lucas Willis added a single to drive in a run, and third baseman Isaiah Hasz scored on a wild pitch, giving the Knights a 5-4 lead and the win. The Knights had five hits in the game, spread across five players: Ausmus, TJ Johnson, Willis, Sickler and Storlie. Ausmus, TJ, and Hasz had RBIs. Sickler had a stolen base, and Hasz scored the winning run on a wild pitch. Starter Lucas Willis threw the complete seven-inning game, allowing four runs on six hits, walking one and striking out two.
On the final day of the regular season Sunday, the Knights got a 13-6 win over the Mora Blue Devils, to earn second place in the Eastern Minny League North Division, behind first-place Quamba. Leveraging hits and errors, Mora took an early 4-0 lead. In the top of the second, right fielder LeTexier reached base on an error, allowing a run to score. Shortstop Jacob Perrotti grounded into a fielder’s choice, which added a run and narrowed the gap to 4-2.
Mora got both runs back in the bottom of the second, going up 6-2, and did not score again. In the third, a pair of singles, doubles from Trevor Johnson and TJ Johnson and a Mora error allowed the Knights to tie the score at six. The Blue Devils threatened in the next two innings, but strikeouts and a throw from center to tag a runner at third kept the game close.
In the fifth, Sickler was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded, bringing in a run, a LeTexier sacrifice fly added another, and singles from Perrotti and Ondrus added two more. A 2-RBI single from Trevor Johnson drove in two more to put the Knights ahead 12-6, and a double from Ausmus in the ninth added an insurance run, ending the game 13-6. Trevor Johnson and Ondrus led the offense with three hits apiece. Ausmus, Schmidt, Hasz and Perrotti each had two hits, and TJ Johnson had one, for a team total of 15. Trevor had three RBIs, Sickler and Perrotti each had two, and Ausmus, TJ, LeTexier and Ondrus each had one. Starting pitcher Cory Schmidt worked the first two innings, giving up one earned run on five hits, and striking out two. Reliever Dez LeTexier earned the win, working five innings, giving up no runs on six hits, walking three and striking out three. And Max Sickler threw the final two innings, walking one and striking out four batters.
The Knights ended the regular season with a division record of 4-2, 10-5 in league play and 19-8 overall.
The Knights will play Mora in the first round of the league playoffs on Saturday at 7 p.m. at Brennan Field, with the winner advancing to the region tournament and the loser moving to a must-win play-in game on Sunday.
Follow the team online at HinckleyKnights.com or on Facebook and Twitter @HinckleyKnights.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.