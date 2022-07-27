The Hinckley Knights will play the Mora Blue Devils in the first round of the league playoffs Saturday at 7:30 p.m. at Brennan Field. The winner earns a berth in the Region 1C Tournament next weekend, and the loser will play Sunday afternoon in a must-win play-in game to reach regions.

