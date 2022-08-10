Hinckley Knights reach 4th round of region tournament

Knights first baseman, Shawn Ausmus gets to extend his arms on this Princeton fast ball. He got all of it and winds up with a double, but did not score. The Knights had six runners in scoring position and did not score in the 10-0 Regional loss to Princeton. The Knights are now in the playback or lower bracket and will play in Princeton Saturday, Aug. 13 at 3 p.m. against the winner of the Mora/Quamba game. That game was played in Hinckley this past Tuesday.

 

 Terry Bullock | North Pine County News

The Hinckley Knights townball club is in contention at the Region 1C Tournament, with one win and one loss so far in the double-elimination event. The team will need three wins in a row to reach this year’s state tournament, with the next game at 3 p.m. Saturday. They’ll face the winner of a game between Mora and Quamba being played Tuesday night, too late for press time. Watch for an update in next week’s edition of the North Pine County News, and watch the team’s website for more.

