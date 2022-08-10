Hinckley Knights reach 4th round of region tournament

The Hinckley Knights townball club is in contention at the Region 1C Tournament, with one win and one loss so far in the double-elimination event. The team will need three wins in a row to reach this year’s state tournament, with the next game at 3 p.m. Saturday. They’ll face the winner of a game between Mora and Quamba being played Tuesday night, too late for press time. Watch for an update in next week’s edition of the North Pine County News, and watch the team’s website for more.
Hinckley reached its current position in the tournament over the weekend, splitting a pair of games in the second and third rounds. On Saturday, the team started with a shutout win over the St. Francis Silverbacks, 3-0. The Knights were seeded fourth in the tournament, and St. Francis fifth.
The Knights had a base runner in the first and two in the second, and got a runner as far as third base in the third inning, on a single by shortstop Noah Furcht, who then stole second and moved up on a wild pitch, but he was thrown out at home to end the inning. Two more base runners were on in the fourth, and two more in the fifth, but all were stranded. Finally, the Knights got on the board in the bottom of the sixth when third baseman, Isaiah Hasz, led off with a home run to put Hinckley up 1-0. The Knights added more in the seventh, when Furcht led off with a single. Catcher Trevor Johnson singled to right, allowing Furcht to move up to third. A sacrifice bunt by second baseman, Cory Schmidt, scored Furcht. A Hasz single and a throwing error brought in Johnson, and the lead grew to 3-0, which became the final score.
Isaiah Hasz led the offense with three hits including his solo home run. Furcht and Johnson each had two hits, and Ausmus and Willis each had one, for the team’s total of nine. Schmidt and Hasz each had an RBI. Furcht and pinch runner Griffin Stiel each had a stolen base. Starter Ben Sickler, earned the complete-game win, giving up no runs on just five hits, walking one and striking out 12.
Coming off the win, Hinckley faced the top-seeded Princeton Panthers, who had won handily over Ramsey the night before, and with their top pitcher, held the Knights to just seven hits in a 10-0 shutout.
Princeton wasted no time scoring in the bottom of the first, aided by two hit batsmen, two Hinckley errors, a wild pitch, a walk, a couple of singles and a double, to start with a 7-0 lead before the Knights could record the second out. After a pitching change, Hinckley got out of the inning with no further damage. Things quieted down for a few innings, until the Panthers added two more runs in the fifth. A walk, a single and a hit batsman loaded the bases. A sacrifice fly brought in one run, and the other came in on a passed ball, putting Princeton up 9-0. The Panthers finished the game in the eighth, leveraging a hit batsman, a walk and a single to push a final run across and win on the 10-run rule.
Trevor Johnson, Shawn Ausmus and Isaiah Hasz each had 2 hits, including a double for each, and Jarrod Brennan had 1, for the team’s total of 7. Lucas Willis pitched the first third of an inning, surrendering 7 runs on 3 hits, walking 1. Hasz pitched the next four and two-thirds, giving up one earned run on three hits, walking four and striking out four, and Jarrod Brennan mopped up the remaining two and a third, giving up one earned run on two hits, and walking two.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.