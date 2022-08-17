“It takes a village to raise a child” is a proverb that means an entire community of people must provide for and interact positively with children for those children to experience and grow in a safe and healthy environment.
So many people support and volunteer in communities everywhere to give children positive, healthy, fun, team experiences to help them grow and love their passion, whether it is basketball, football, hockey, baseball, softball, soccer, volleyball, and many other group experiences. If it is in Minnetonka, Ely, Hibbing, or in the Sandstone, Askov, Hinckley communities, moms, dads, grandmas, grandpas, aunts, uncles and friends all are crucial to giving kids the best experiences they could have and need to keep up with other competitive communities and their schools.
The East Central summer ball programs have had so many people support it along the way. Genny Swenson has been the energy behind the East Central summer baseball and softball programs. She has been assisted by Dale and Jennie Carlin, Mike Rote, and Amanda and Bill Carlin. Genny said, “That first season we learned so much, we made mistakes, we had some successes but more than anything we ignited a passion for baseball in those boys.” She continued that, “Four seasons later, our program has grown from one team to four. We have gone from 12 baseball players to 53.”
East Central Baseball
The East Central summer baseball teams worked hard and enjoyed the summer program.
The East Central 9U team played all season with great enthusiasm and ended with a 15-1 record and finished in first place in their league. They faced their toughest competition playing in the highest tier during their end of season tournament in Sauk Rapids. There was lots of excitement to play in their very first tournament. Ryan Ausmus, Tim Presley and, Genny Swenson were the coaches of this young group.
The East Central 11U baseball team finished the season with a 15-1 record, first place in their league and competed strongly in the tournament. Coaches for the 11U were John Gaede, Cassie Gaede, Jesse Swenson, and Genny Swenson.
The East Central 13U had a big win in Pine City to end their regular season in second place. There were 24 teams in 13U. Rush City Gold was number one with a regular season undefeated record of 12 wins. EC finished with 10 wins and two losses in the regular season. Braham was third, Milaca Red fourth, and Milaca Black fifth. Their end of the season tournament was held in Foley. The team played Superior 12U in the Hibbing tournament and Eddie Rote hit his first over the fence homerun. The 13U boys were coached by Mike Rote and Jesse Swenson.
For the first time ever, East Central had a 16U baseball team. They were coached by Dezmon LeTexier, Bill Carlin, and Amanda Carlin. They had a season record of three wins and nine losses. G. Swenson said “Summer ball was a huge benefit to them, and their improvement was enormous.” Their last home game of the year was against the BMW Jr. Legion team (Barnum, Moose Lake, Willow River). This game lasted three hours into dusk with a score of 27-17 in favor of BMW. EC scored seven runs in the bottom of the fourth to tie the game 16-16.
East Central Softball
The softball program had 36 participants this year on three teams.
The East Central 10U had two wins and three losses during the regular season. They won one lost two in the tournament for fifth place. Coaches were Jennie Carlin, Emily E. Eitens, and Tanya Loew.
East Central 12U softball team finished their regular season with two wins and four losses. They won two of their four games in the tournament for fourth place. Their coaches were Kelli Gassert, Cassie Erickson, and Amber Benner.
East Central Youth 14U softball team closed out their season placing second in their tournament in Isle. They had three wins seven losses for the summer, working hard together. The team was coached by Jennie Carlin and Lisa Kuhlman.
Athletes with a strong work ethic, good attitude, positive energy and willing to do extra become athletes that are successful. Remember when you aren’t working on your game, your competition probably is working hard. The players are grateful for their village.
