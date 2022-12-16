This year's varsity team returns several players with some varsity experience, along with a few players that will be making the step up from the JV team last year. We currently have three seniors, seven juniors, two sophomores, and one freshman on the varsity.
What are the team’s goals and priorities this season?
Our main goal is to work together and get better each and every day this season. We pride ourselves in playing great defense, working hard, hustling, and out-rebounding our opponents. Where this will take us as far as wins and losses go will remain to be seen, but if we do these things, the Jaguar boy's basketball team will have a successful year.
How are your opponents looking this year? What schools do you believe will be the most challenging competitors?
Both our conference and non-conference schedule is very tough! I think the Great River Conference will be very competitive this year with many teams being pretty equal. In the GRC Pine City, Rush City, East Central, Braham, Ogilvie and HF all return some talented players from last season. As far as non-conference opponents, Crosby-Ironton is always tough. We play in a Holiday Tournament in Esko that is loaded with good teams, including Esko. Rock Ridge has a very talented team too.
What do you hope these young athletes will take away from their sports experience?
Hopefully these young men will develop some great friendships and memories that will last them a lifetime. Hopefully they will learn the value of hard work, preparation, determination, and teamwork.
Is there anything else you want to share about the team or Winter 2022-2023 season?
The team has been working very hard in preparation for this season. Hopefully we can fill the gym with members from all our communities to support them. Go Jags!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.