On Tuesday, Dec. 20th the Hinckley-Finlayson boy’s basketball team traveled to Aitkin for a section 7AA matchup. The Gobblers were ready to play, and they defeated the Jaguars 73-51.
The game started with HF knocking down their first three points shot and taking the early lead. Unfortunately the Jags, that was the only lead they would have the entire game. The Jaguars struggled with cold shooting throughout the rest of the first half. Although they were getting a lot of good shots in their offense, it seemed as though there was a lid on the rim for most of the first half. Aitkin, on the other hand, had streaks of hot shooting that allowed them to grab a 33-19 halftime lead.
During the second half the Jaguars shooting improved some, but it wasn’t enough to get them back in the game. The Jags, who normally pride themselves on being a good rebounding team, struggled to keep the taller Gobblers off the boards. Just when it seemed like the Jaguars were going to get a defensive stop, Aitkin would grab the offensive rebound and get a put back to maintain their lead. In the end, the cold shooting and lack of rebounding proved too much for HF to overcome. Aitkin went on to win the game 73-51.
This week the Jaguars will be competing in the Esko Coaches Classic holiday tournament. On Tuesday 12/27 HF will play Esko at 7:15. On Wednesday 12/28 HF will play Duluth Marshall at 5:45.
Statistical Leaders vs Aitkin
Points
Cyliss LaFave 30; Seth Olson 8
Rebounds
Levi Degerstrom 6; Jordan Masterson & Trey Visser 5
