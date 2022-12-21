Jaguar boys fight hard but come up short against Lakers

Junior Cedric Lafave does not let the Howard Lake player catch up in scoring another two points for his team. But it wasn’t enough, in a very entertaining game with the lead changing from team to team, the Howard Lake team would win by three at the end.
The Hinckley-Finlayson Jaguar boy’s basketball team was supposed to have two games last week, but due to the snow storm they were only able to play one game, and it was a tightly contested game.
On Friday Dec. 16 the Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted Lakers came to Hinckley to take on the Jaguars. This turned out to be a very competitive, fast-paced game between two class AA teams. Unfortunately, the Jaguars came up short, losing the game 61-58.
The Jags played some very good basketball for about 30-32 minutes of the game; however, a high school game is 36 minutes long. H-F played some great team basketball for much of the first half with players sharing the ball, and the team racking up several assists. However, there was a stretch of about two minutes when the Jags struggled to care for the ball, and this allowed the Lakers to keep the game within four points.
The second half was much the same as the first half. The Jaguars played some very good basketball for most of the second half. They played some very gritty defense, and they were efficient on the offensive end. Once again, though, there was about a two minute stretch when H-F turned the ball over too much, and gave up some key offensive rebounds to HL-W-W. It seemed like the Lakers height and athleticism allowed them to out-play the Jaguars for these brief stretches of the game. These stretches allowed the Lakers to grab the lead, and ultimately grab the victory. Even though it was a tough loss, H-F can build off of this game and help to prepare them for some upcoming games.
The game against Upsala was postponed and rescheduled for March 2.
Statistical Leaders vs Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted
Points
Cyliss LaFave 18; Levi Degerstrom 15
Rebounds
Jordan Masterson 12; Seth Olson 10
Assists
Trey Visser & Griffin Stiel 5
Steals
Trey Visser, Seth Olson, Cyliss LaFave & Levi Degerstrom 3
