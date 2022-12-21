Jaguar boys fight hard but come up short against Lakers

Junior Cedric Lafave does not let the Howard Lake player catch up in scoring another two points for his team. But it wasn’t enough, in a very entertaining game with the lead changing from team to team, the Howard Lake team would win by three at the end.

 

 Terry Bullock | North Pine County News

The Hinckley-Finlayson Jaguar boy’s basketball team was supposed to have two games last week, but due to the snow storm they were only able to play one game, and it was a tightly contested game.

