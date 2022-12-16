The Hinckley-Finlayson Jaguars boys’ basketball team opened their season last week with a pair of games, and they finished the week with a win and a loss.
The first game of the season for the Jags was a Great River Conference match-up against the Braham Bombers on Tuesday, Dec. 6. The Jaguars hard-nosed defense and depth led them to a 74-40 victory. Although H-F never trailed in the game, the first half was tightly contested. The Jaguars jumped out to a 6-0 lead to open the game, built the lead to ten points, and finished the first half leading by nine. It was the during the second half that the Jaguars were able to pull away from the Bombers and win comfortably. The Jags defense caused eight Bomber turnovers in the 2nd half, and H-F held Braham to only 17 second half points. It seemed like the Jaguars depth and fresh bodies wore down the Bombers. Thirteen Jaguar players got playing time, and all 13 of them scored.
On Thursday, Dec. 8 Hinckley-Finlayson traveled to Crosby to take on the Crosby-Ironton Rangers. Unfortunately, sickness and injuries caused the Jaguars to go into the game less than full strength. H-F had a slow start against a very talented C-I team, and quickly found themselves in hole they never recovered from. The Rangers size, inside and hot shooting from the 3-point line allowed them to build a 48-24 halftime lead. The Jaguars regrouped at halftime, played some solid basketball for the first six minutes of the second half and cut into the C-I lead. The Jags had it down to 18 for several possessions, but could never get it any closer. In the end, the Jaguars lost 80-57.
This week Hinckley-Finlayson will travel to Upsala on Dec. 13 and will host Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted on Friday Dec. 16.
(0) comments
