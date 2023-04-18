Jaguars baseball hopes to come out swinging

What was last year’s regular-season record, conference record, and finish in the conference/sections? 15-8 (Section 5A runner-up, GRC Co-Champion)
Who are the players to watch this year? Seniors: Jordan Masterson, Everett Ausmus, Brody Froehling, Levi Degerstrom, Lane VonRueden, Mac Storlie. Juniors: Griffin Stiel, Trey Visser, Adam Carlier, Drew Churchill, Chase Klar, Braden Cormell
What challenges will the team face? What are your goals for this season? Our biggest challenge will be replacing two key seniors from last year’s team. The weather is going to extend the indoor practice season which is a concern for scheduling purposes and keeping players motivated. Our team goals consistently focus on having our players maintain and become positive student athletes and great teammates. As far as competition goes, we have the goals of competing for a conference championship and section championship.
Who is the opponent to watch for this year in the conference/section? he GRC will have many good teams up and down the conference schedule. Each game will present its own unique challenges as I believe most of our conference teams can go out and beat each other on any given day. Scheduling due to weather delays to start the season will make things extremely interesting. Games will start to get backed up and pitching depth becomes an issue for teams.
