The Hinckley-FInlayson Cross Country team traveled to Pine City yesterday. Despite the hot, windy conditions, the Jags had an excellent day taking home several ribbons, medals, and personal bests.
At the junior high level, Naomi Ammeraman (7th), Brooklyn Storlie (10th), and Jaclynn Roberts (15th) placed to take ribbons out of 33 finishers while Eli Geiger finished 11th out of 51 finishers to take a ribbon.
The varsity girls' team finished 3rd overall out of 8 complete teams and was paced by Reese Hartl's 3rd overall place finish followed by Haley Geiger (13th), Corrina Tvedt (14th), and Autumn Painovich (15th) all earning varsity medals.
On the boys' side, Adam Carlier matched an all time personal best finishing in 23:07, Matt Masterson shaved 29 seconds off his personal best, while Cory Carlson set a new personal best by 4:25.
Next up for the Jaguar CC is the Mora Invitational next Tuesday.
Erich Richter | North Pine County News
