Jaguars softball gears up for 2023 season

What was last year’s regular-season record, conference record, and finish in the conference/sections? Last year the Lady Jaguars finished with an overall record of 11 wins and 11 losses. In our section play we were 6-4, and overall in the conference we finished 3rd a 7-5 record. With 4 wins and 3 losses in the section playoffs, which earned us our 4th subsection runner up’s.
Who are the players to watch this year? Joey Hopkins is our starting point for players to watch this year. Joey returns as a senior pitcher on the pitching staff and is eager to go and get the season going. Anna Degerstrom is always great to watch at bat, she led the team with four home run’s last year and is looking for more. Twins Hannah and Reese Hartl are looking to build off a successful year last year and step into larger roles within the program.
What will be the keys to the team’s success this year? Keys to success this year will be for our girls to come together as a team, play tight defense and be efficient up in the batter’s box.
What challenges will the team face? We graduated 7 starting seniors last year. We have many girls that will be put into a varsity position that haven’t played there before.
What are your goals for the 2023 season? My coaching goal for the season is for each of my players to feel success in each game that they play. Obviously as a team we want to compete for and win a conference championship. A home playoff game at the end of the season is so important for the next level. We have been subsection runners up for the past 4 years, it would be a big step forward as a program to get a subsection championship and progress towards a state title berth.
Who is the opponent to watch for this year in the conference/section? Rush City and Mille Lacs have been 1 and 2 in the conference for years, they are always putting great teams together. Braham and Pine City have always played us tight, and we look forward to the challenge facing them.
Is there anything else you want to share about the team or 2023 season? The girls have been working hard in the gyms this spring waiting for the opportunity to get outside. Come check a game out behind the elementary school at Flagstad Field this spring!
