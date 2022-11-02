East Central cross country runners participated in the Great River Conference meet on Tuesday, October 18 at Pine City. Jemi Keranen earned her fifth all-conference status. Jemi Keranen, Avila Burch and Curtis McClain were named 2022 all-conference runners for East Central.
Girls 5K:
5th Jemi Keranen 21:54
6th Avila Burch 21:59
16th Adeline Presley 23:41
19th Ciara Cekalla 23:48
20th Sophia Watrin 23:51
22nd Arabella Presley 23:58
25th Lily Ludwig 25:39
Boys 5K:
5th Curtis McClain 18:50
16th Bryce McClain 20:55
19th Teddy Shervheim 22:00
Pine City girls won first in the conference, Hinckley-Finlayson second, and East Central third. Pine City boys also won first, Rush City second, and Hinckley-Finlayson was third.
The Eagles participated in the Minnesota State High School League’s Section 5A cross country championship meet in Pierz on Thursday, October 27. There were 13 girls’ teams and 15 boys’ team. East Central’s girls finished ninth. East Central did not have a boys’ team.
Girls 5K-94 runners:
26th Jemi Keranen 21:35.6
35th Avila Burch 22:09.9
52nd Adeline Presley 23:15.1
58th Ciara Cekalla 23:37.2
66th Sophia Watrin 24:06.5
69th Arabella Presley 24:21.2
76th Lily Ludwig 24:52.6
The top two teams in the section go to state. For the girls, St. Cloud Cathedral finished first and Northwest Nighthawks were second. For the boys, St. John’s Prep was first and St. Cloud Cathedral second.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.