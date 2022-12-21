Lady Eagles fall to Rush City

The East Central Eagles girls’ basketball season got off to a quick start with the Eagles playing five games over the first eight days of the season. The Eagles emerged with a record of 2-3, with wins versus Mille Lacs and Carlton and losses to Barnum, Pine City, and Ogilvie.
The Eagles continued their season with a Great River Conference matchup with the Rush City Tigers on Tuesday. The game was moved up to 6 p.m. due to the impending snowstorm and flickering gym lights throughout the pre-game warm-up session gave an odd feeling to the evening, but the referees and coaches agreed to go ahead and start the game.
It was a sluggish start to the game with both teams struggling to gain momentum. Eventually, the Tigers began to hit some shots and worked their way to a 12-0 lead.
A basket by Chandra Nelson got the Eagles on the board. McKenzie Ludwig added a pair of field goals and scores by Jemelia Keranen and Carley Watrin rounded out the East Central scoring for the first half.
The girls battled, but a string of turnovers allowed the Tigers to open up a 32-10 halftime lead.
The second half continued in a similar fashion with the Tigers size and physicality wearing down the Eagles. Nelson and Keranen each scored a pair of field goals, and Hayden Loew scored her first varsity points, but the Tigers pulled away resulting in a 51-20 final score.
Eagles coach Roger Keller commented that even though the game did not go as hoped, he is seeing good things from his team in the early stages of the season. “These girls are a very coachable team,” said Keller. “We are working to find our identity, and we want that identity to be grounded in defense and physicality.” He noted the Eagles’ two victories were games where they played aggressively and held their opponents to less than forty points.
Keller also described the Rush City contest as a teachable moment. He said the game seemed to be a result of the team trying to be continually reactive to what the Tigers were doing and noted that as a result the Eagles were never able to find their rhythm. “We need to learn we can play our game and be competitive,” said Keller, adding, “Mistakes are actually encouraged because without these mistakes you can’t learn what you need to improve.” He also noted he has already seen improved consistency with certain details of the Eagles’ game plan and that, even though there have been tough moments in the early schedule, the Eagles will be better for it, going forward.
The game scheduled for Thursday in Remer versus Northland Area Schools was postponed due to the storm and has been rescheduled for Feb. 14. The Eagles host Swanville on Monday, Dec. 19.
