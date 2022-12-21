Lady Jags lose to Ogilvie Lions, 68-48

The Hinckley-Finlayson Lady Jaguars were on the prowl this week. They hosted the Ogilvie Lions in some Great River Conference action.
The Lions are definitely in the conversation for one of the favorites for the conference title this year, and they returned three very dynamic scorers from last year’s team. In the first half they flexed their muscle against the Jaguars, hitting 11 3-point shots in the half to take a 50-19 lead at the break.
In the second half, we saw the Jaguars show the type of team they can be with a dominating rebounding and scoring performance. When we look at the rebounding statistics, the Lions out-rebounded the Jaguars in the first half, 14-6. However, the Jags took the rebounding edge in the second half, dominating the boards to the tune of a 24-16 advantage. Scoring was also in the Jaguars favor in the second half, out-scoring the Lions 29-18 in the final frame. With all that said, the Lions first half advantage was too much to overcome as they took the victory, 68-48. The Jaguars played their best half of the season in the second half, and we’re excited to see them take this momentum forward for the season.
Scoring for the Jaguars: Anna Degerstrom 17, Brekyn Hanson nine, Gracie Olson seven, Hannah Hartl and Sydney Kreger five, Reese Hartl four, Hayasen Taggart one. Stats: Rebounds, Degerstrom 14; Steals, R. Hartl four; Assists, R. Hartl four; Blocks, Olson one.
The Jaguars are now 1-5 on the season with an 0-2 mark in the Great River Conference.
