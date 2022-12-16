The Hinckley-Finlayson Lady Jaguars had a busy week traveling to Braham and then hosting Milaca and Mesabi East. The Lady Jags would end up falling to all three teams.
They started a busy, three-game week on Tuesday by traveling to Braham to take on the Bombers in their first Great River Conference game of the season. Braham returns a strong core of girls who led them to the Section Final game last season. The Jags struggled to find the offense early in the game, but strong defense allowed them to keep the game close at the end of the first half. A late three point basket gave the Bombers a 27-13 lead at the break. In the second half, the Jaguars cut the lead to single digits, but Braham was too strong on both ends for them to handle, and they took the victory, 67-30.
Scoring for the Jaguars: Sydney Kreger eight, Anna Degerstrom seven, Reese Hartl five, Hannah Hartl and Mary Watrin four, and Gracie Olson two. Stats: Rebounds, Degerstrom four; Steals, R. Hartl four; Assists, Olson three.
Next, the Jags hosted the Milaca Wolves on Thursday. Milaca is a strong team from the Granite Ridge Conference that is looking to make some waves in Section 6AA this season. The Jaguars’ offensive struggles continued as we had far too many turnovers and missed opportunities on the offensive end. Milaca had strong post play and took a 35-9 halftime lead. While they did have a more successful second half offensively, the Wolves were hitting on all cylinders and took the win, 63-28.
Scoring for the Jaguars: Degerstrom seven, H. Hartl and Olson six, Brekyn Hanson, R. Hartl, Kreger, and Natalie Stafne two, Hayasen Taggart one. Stats: Rebounds, Degerstrom four; Steals, Olson three; Assists, R. Hartl three; Blocks, H. Hartl one.
Finally, the Jaguars finished up their busy week by hosting the Giants from Mesabi East in a Section 7AA matchup. The Giants definitely had the size advantage, but the Jaguars found their offensive groove in the first half. After trailing 14-6 to start the game, the Jaguars went on a 13-2 run to take a 19-16 lead. However, they fell into their all too common offensive struggles and the Giants finished the first half on a 17-0 run to take a 33-19 lead at half. They played the Giants much more evenly in the second half, but the deficit was too much to overcome and Mesabi East took the win, 54-38.
Scoring for the Jaguars: H. Hartl 11, R. Hartl ten, Degerstrom nine, Taggart four, Kreger two, Hanson and Olson one. Stats: Rebounds, R. Hartl nine; Steals, R. Hartl six; Assists, R. Hartl five.
The Jaguars are now 1-4 on the season with an 0-1 mark in the Great River Conference.
