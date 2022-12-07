Lady Jags win at home against MLWR Rebels

Junior Anna Degerstrom scored 12 points in the Jags game against the Moose Lake/Willow River Rebels.

 

 Mike Drahosh | North Pine County News

The Hinckley-Finlayson Lady Jaguars opened up the 2022-2023 season last Monday, traveling to Barnum to take on the Bombers. As in year’s past, the Bombers have a lot of height on their team. The Jaguars did a good job early on, containing the inside presence of the Bombers. However, the Bombers did a great job of passing, so despite good defense from the Jags, the Bombers used a few “quick-hitter” plays to take a 31-16 halftime lead.

