Lady Jags win at home against MLWR Rebels

The Hinckley-Finlayson Lady Jaguars opened up the 2022-2023 season last Monday, traveling to Barnum to take on the Bombers. As in year’s past, the Bombers have a lot of height on their team. The Jaguars did a good job early on, containing the inside presence of the Bombers. However, the Bombers did a great job of passing, so despite good defense from the Jags, the Bombers used a few “quick-hitter” plays to take a 31-16 halftime lead.
The second half saw the Bombers increase their lead to as many as 22 points. However, the Jaguars never quit and used a 19-2 run in the middle of the second half to cut that lead down to five. They had opportunities to cut the lead even more, but the size for Barnum was a big advantage and they stopped the Jaguars’ run, and then did a great job themselves of making free throws at the end to take the victory, 64-45.
Scoring for the Jaguars: Anna Degerstrom 12, Hannah Hartl nine, Sydney Kreger six, Reese Hartl, Gracie Olson, and Natalie Stafne four, Brekyn Hanson and Corrina Tvedt three. Stats: Rebounds, R. Hartl, Stafne, Tvedt four; Steals, Hanson, H. Hartl, R. Hartl, Olson two; Assists, R. Hartl seven.
H-F vs. MLWR
There were no days off after the first game as the Lady Jags hosted the Moose Lake/Willow River Rebels on Tuesday. The Jaguars were definitely a little road-weary playing back-to-back nights to open the season and they struggled in the first half with good decision making. This caused them to have too many turnovers. Despite the struggles, the Jags did a great job playing defense and took the halftime lead, 24-18.
As they did the night before, the Jags put together a nice run in the second half, this time an 18-4 run to extend their lead and take the victory, 49-35. The victory allowed them to even their record early in the season, and the Jags were glad to get their home portion of the schedule started right with a win.
Scoring for the Jaguars: Degerstrom and H. Hartl 13, Hanson ten, R. Hartl six, Kreger, Hayasen Taggart, and Tvedt two, Mary Watrin one. Stats: Rebounds, Degerstrom and Taggart seven; Steals, R. Hartl nine; Assists, R. Hartl nine; Blocks, Degerstrom and Watrin one.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.