This year’s East Central team returns a great nucleus of returning starters that will be the foundation for the team. A strong senior group complemented by two sophomores round out our varsity rotation.
What are the team’s goals and priorities this season?
As a new coach to the program it is important to gain their trust in my approach and to trust in themselves. From day one we talked first about believing in themselves, the team and the program. We must focus on three D’s - details, discipline and desire. We will not be the biggest team and in some matchups we may not be more athletic, but we will be smarter. Smart teams beat athletic teams. Our priorities are to focus on fundamentals, team defense and to be competitive in every game we play. Our goal is to place higher in the Great River Conference and to host a section game. Play Hard, Play Smart, Play Together will define our success.
How are your opponents looking this year?
What schools do you believe will be the most challenging competitors? The GRC remains highly competitive with a mix of 1A and 2A schools. Pine City, Olgivie and Braham look to be conference leaders.
What do you hope these young athletes will take away from their sports experience?
I intend to coach their heads and hearts first. If you do this, the arms and legs will follow. I ask them this question at the end of each practice and game. Did they have fun? If the answer is yes, then we have made a difference.
Is there anything else you want to share about the team or Winter 2022-2023 season?
Games in December, particularly, are won on defense. That is our focus. Control the high value shots on both ends, win more possessions, be physical and never give up will define our identity. Dont look past us. You may be suprised if you do.
