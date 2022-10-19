Rebels spoil Jaguars’ homecoming with 42-12 victory

Northern Minnesota woke up to the first couple of inches of snow on the ground on Friday, Oct. 14. The Moose Lake Willow River football team was on the road in late afternoon to Hinckley to take on the Jaguars for their homecoming game. The snow had disappeared, but the icy metal bleachers caused slipping and sliding of the fans.
Sam Knezevich kicked off to the Jaguars to start the game. Jaguars offense controlled the whole first half of the first quarter. Backs Trey Visser, Griffin Stiel, Levi Degerstrom, and Maclane Storlie advanced the ball for five first downs. They got the ball back right away when Storlie intercepted Adam Neumann’s pass. Degerstrom took it in to score six for the Jaguars.
Before the clock ticked down to zero in the first quarter there was a Jaguar penalty giving the Rebels a new set of downs. With 12 seconds left in the first quarter Rebels had an illegal motion penalty, but then Jaxsyn Schmidt blasted into pay dirt going 39-yards to tie it up. Knezevich’s kick went through the uprights. Rebels led 7-6.
The Jaguars took the lead with 5:33 until the half, when Degerstrom advanced the five yards for six more points. H-F led 12-7.
With 5:33 left until halftime, Schmidt ran back the kick-off return 60-yards, following his blockers, zig-zagging his way to the end zone to put the Rebels back in the lead, 13-12. Neumann ran in the two-point conversion after some difficulty with the snap. Rebels led 15-12.
The Jaguars controlled the ball until the halftime buzzer. Nick Juszcak and Luke Danelski had a sack, as Visser rolled out to pass. Jakob Mossberg made a big stop and then Knezevich picked it off to end the quarter.
The Rebels struggled to stop the Jags running game in the first half. They switched defense to a five-man line. Changing the defense proved to be very effective. Hinckley-Finlayson didn’t score in the second half and the Rebels scored four more times.
Schmidt got the ball on a counter play on the 40-yard line, racing into the end zone with the help of a big block by Jimmy Walker. Knezevich’s kick was through the uprights. Rebels led 22-12 two-minutes into the third quarter.
The Jags were four and out to make way for Kaden Robbins’ touchdown from the 20-yard line marker. Rebels led 28-12. The third quarter ended when Oliver Eckerman stopped Degerstrom on the 15-yard line.
Five minutes into the fourth quarter, Schmidt was off to the races again running 35-yards, following great blocks by Walker and Robbins for six more on the board. Rebels led 35-12.
With two minutes left in the game, from the 5-yard line, Robbins got over the line for six more and Knezevich’s kick was good. Rebels led 42-12. The Jags were four and out. Luke Dewey was under center to kneel down and run out the clock.
After the game, Jaguars’ coach, Todd Visser said, “That’s the best we have played in the last three weeks and we have everybody healthy.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.