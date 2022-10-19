Rebels spoil Jaguars’ homecoming with 42-12 victory

The Hinckley-Finlayson Jaguars hosted the Moose Lake/Willow River Rebels on Friday night for their homecoming game. The Jags led in the first half, but ultimately fell to the Rebels 42-12.

 

 Connie Mikrot Photography | North Pine County News

Northern Minnesota woke up to the first couple of inches of snow on the ground on Friday, Oct. 14. The Moose Lake Willow River football team was on the road in late afternoon to Hinckley to take on the Jaguars for their homecoming game. The snow had disappeared, but the icy metal bleachers caused slipping and sliding of the fans.  

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.