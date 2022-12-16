The Dragon wrestling program is a Co-op with Hinckley. Hinckley has three athletes, led by Ethan Perotti, who are traveling to Pine City each day.
The Dragons opened up their season at the Big Lake invite Dec. 2.
The Dragon wrestling program continues to develop after a successful 2022 season in which the Dragons were 4-2 in conference dual record, in addition to their 220 lb. Justin Matson finishing runner-up in Class AA and leaving his mark on the program. The Dragons look to build on that success. The Dragons will look to fill the roster out with some new faces but a similar attack.
This season, the Dragons look to fill the line-up with a new young core but familiar names. Last season, the Dragons graduated four seniors that were highly decorated wrestlers. The Dragons continue to be coached by head coach Josh Barnes, who is in his third season as the head coach.
Coach Barnes on the season expectations said, “Our expectation for this season is to grow after losing four seniors from last season. With the young team, I still expect to compete for the conference title. The team challenges will be filling the line-up with some first year varsity wrestlers. Last year, we were a very good individual team. We would have a few wrestlers place high at tournaments but struggle in team duels. This year with more wrestlers, I am hoping we learn to wrestle as a team and compete in every match, and the wrestlers realize every point counts in a team duel.”
A couple names that stand out on this year's roster are seniors John Mead and Damion Torgerson. Coach Barnes on Mead’s progression said, “This is his fourth year wrestling at the varsity level. He has worked hard all off-season, wrestling Olympic-styles this spring and attending a couple of wrestling camps over the summer. He really came on at the end of the season last year placing fourth in a tough section. He is a team captain and has really become a team leader.”
The other team captain is senior Damion Torgerson. Coach Barnes shared some progress with Torgerson saying, “This will be his third season wrestling varsity. He also wrestled in the off-season and had a lot of success in Olympic-style wrestling. He is the other team captain and has been leading his teammates this season.”
In addition to seniors Mead and Torgerson, the Dragons get Dalton Helmbrecht returning after a couple years off. Coach Barnes said, “He brings some varsity experience. He has been working hard getting caught back up, and he will help fill the line-up.”
Other wrestlers to keep your eyes on are Braxton Peetz and Roman Mckinney. Coach Barnes said of this duo, “Peetz will be in his third year of wrestling varsity. He had a very productive off-season and went to a very intensive wrestling camp in Missouri over the summer. Roman Mckinney placed in sections last year as a first year varsity wrestler. He also went to Missouri to Purler Wrestling Camp.”
Sophomore Logan Kolecki will occupy the 195 lb. slot, and this will be his third year wrestling varsity and in a tough weight class.
Junior Jace Preston will get his first shot wrestling varsity full-time after being stuck behind some very good wrestlers for the past few years. “He works extremely hard and is ready for the challenge,” shared Barnes.
Frank Better placed in the Great River Conference last season and really developed at the end of the season. “Frank put in a lot of work in the off-season, and we’re really excited to see his progression,” said Barnes. “Ethan Perrotti wrestled some varsity last season and is looking for a big season; we are really excited to see him on the mat too.”
The Dragons are assisted by coaches Keith Betters and Paul Mead. In addition, the program has added a junior high coach, Nick Madsen.
