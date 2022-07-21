To the Editor:
2022 is half over and the Corn & Clover Carnival is behind us. Where does the time go?
I would like to express my appreciation to all the unsung heroes that put the carnival together. A few to mention are The Hinckley Chamber of Commerce, the “Carnival Sponsors”, the Mayor, the City Administration, and the City Workers, along with all the volunteers that are too numerous to mention. The effort they put into preparing the city for the carnival is truly amazing. They took on every challenge that was presented to them and completed all of them well in advance of the carnival and always with a smile. I know that Mr. Mayor had his hands in many fires that don’t necessarily fall under his hat. He was contributing knowledge and manpower all week long and well into Saturday night.
The city workers were out at daybreak cleaning streets, repainting the curbs, putting up flags, and helping to install the seating along the main street. Then Sunday at daybreak starts the reverse of all the hard work. Volunteers are always welcome to help pick up trash.
I know that I have not mentioned everyone here but please know how much I truly appreciate all your hard work putting together the Carnival.
It takes a village; no truer words have ever been said. Now is the time for our village to step up and offer a couple of hours each to plan and orchestrate the 2023 carnival. It’s not up to a few to make the carnival happen…IT TAKES A VILLAGE!
What did you think of the fireworks? Did you like how high the fireworks went into the night sky this year? It was planned that way so the carnival goers could see them from the downtown area and not leave the midway.
All the carnival costs money, please consider donating to help fund the operation for next year. The Carnival is a community gathering put on by the community for the community.
Here is your chance to give back to your village, contact the Hinckley Chamber of Commerce to see where you can help out…320-384-7837.
