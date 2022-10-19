A crash occurring over the weekend at the intersection of Pokegama Lake Road and Fairway Road SW, just west of Pine City, resulted in the fatalities of two individuals. A Pine City woman, Anastasia Nicole Nelson, 19, of Rush City, has been charged with two counts of criminal vehicular homicide and one count of criminal vehicular operation with great bodily harm.
Pine County deputies responded to the crash in the early morning hours of Saturday, Oct. 15 around 1:49 a.m. and found that the vehicle involved had been occupied by four young adults. A 20-year-old female, Kiya Johnson, and an 18-year-old male, Deandre Sydney, were determined to be deceased at the scene, according to an initial press release from the Pine County Sheriff’s Office.
According to the criminal complaint:
Pine County deputies, along with a Mille Lacs Tribal officer, were dispatched to the scene of the crash. A resident near the crash scene reported that Nelson had come to her home stating that a vehicle had crashed south of her address. The resident stated that Nelson didn’t appear to be hurt but was visibly shaken. The resident added that
Nelson stated she had been drinking at a party and that three people were in the ditch and that only one of them was able to speak when Nelson left the scene.
In the criminal complaint, Nelson alleged that she was following her friends as a passenger in another car when the crash happened.
Nelson was asked to help officers find the exact location of the crash, so she met them at the road near the residence she walked to. Nelson stated that there was a second vehicle at the crash but that they had left. She added that there appeared to be great bodily harm to her friend, according to the complaint. Nelson was then placed in a squad car and directed officers to the scene of the crash.
At the scene, officers found the vehicle, a 2006 tan Pontiac Grand Prix in the ditch facing west. According to the complaint, the vehicle appeared to have been traveling northbound on Fairway Road and missed the curve in the road going west. The vehicle appeared to continue straight north, going off the road and into the ditch where it struck a tree on the passenger side and came to rest.
Law enforcement observed that the driver’s door was open with no one in the driver’s seat. A deputy found James Brumbaugh in the back seat asking for help and saw that the passenger side of the car was extensively damaged.
The deputy observed that Deandre Sydney was in the front seat and determined he was deceased, having suffered severe bodily harm. What appeared to be both Nelson’s and Sydney’s phones, with their photos on the screensavers, were found on the floor of the driver’s seat. Law enforcement also noted that the driver’s seat was moved close to the steering wheel, indicating that a shorter person would have been driving, likely excluding the possibility of the other passengers being the driver.
Law enforcement observed the body of Kiya Johnson in the ditch outside of the vehicle and determined her to be deceased.
Brumbaugh was taken to the Twin Cities via air ambulance for his injuries which were extensive, according to the complaint.
Officers observed that the vehicle had struck a fiber optics box and power pole support cable and observed a fresh set of footprints in the frost-covered grass leading up the ditch and onto Fairway Road.
At the scene, law enforcement also found a bottle of vodka a short distance from the vehicle. The bottle was open and half full.
At the crash site, Nelson told officers that she was in the back seat of the car but that she was driving at one point but pulled over and got into another vehicle and a different person got into the driver’s seat of the crashed car. Law enforcement observed minimal damage to the driver’s door and that it could still open and close; an airbag had deployed and there was a small amount of blood on it. The officer observed that the driver’s seatbelt had been used in the crash and found red fibers on the shoulder strap consistent with the shirt Nelson was wearing.
Officers determined that the car was registered to Johnson. Nelson, while walking to the ambulance, told an officer that she was in fact driving and that she started swerving and admitted to consuming alcohol. Law enforcement determined based on numerous observations that Nelson was the driver of the vehicle. A search warrant was then issued for a blood draw on Nelson.
Nelson was read her rights. She then gave a statement saying that she knew she was drunk and could not drive so switched places with a female who was sober. Nelson claimed that she got into another vehicle, following the Pontiac which then went into the ditch. She claimed she got out of the vehicle and ran to the crash site while the other vehicle left. Nelson added that she tried to assist her friends but lost her phone and then ran to the neighboring house for help.
Later when being released from the hospital, Nelson asked a deputy about the condition of her friends, according to the complaint, and said. “I should not have been driving.” While at the jail, Nelson told others inconsistent stories about the accident, including that another occupant was driving at the time of the crash.
The weather at the time of the crash was 29 degrees, with no wind, no precipitation and ten miles of visibility. Fairway Road is a paved road, with a paved shoulder with clear traffic markings and a sign before the curve warning drivers to slow down for the stop sign at the intersection.
Pine County Attorney Reese Frederickson asked for the public’s patience moving forward as it’s still an ongoing investigation.
The Pine County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Pine City Fire Department, the Minnesota State Patrol, Essentia Ambulance, and North Air Ambulance.
A Gofundme account has been created for funeral expenses for Johnson and can be found at https://www.gofundme.com/f/celebrating-kiya?member=22724517&sharetype=teams&utm_campaign=p_na+share-sheet&utm_medium=social&utm_source=facebook.
A Gofundme account has also been created for Sydney and can be found at https://www.gofundme.com/f/deandre-sydney?utm_campaign=p_cp%20share-sheet&utm_medium=copy_link_all&utm_source=customer&fbclid=IwAR3qzvAcpNTFwTVa1rU1JlQB4WWdOlda2X5NJdXg1nzskv0j0_wSNYJnt9g.
Pine City Schools, in a press release Monday, stated that the school community is deeply saddened by the tragedy involving current and former Pine City students. “It is our sincere hope to respond to the various needs of our students, staff and community in whatever way possible,” the press release stated.
Special counseling services were made available to the students this week and longer if needed. In addition to those services, the school offered support to community members and families Monday and Tuesday after school at the high school.
